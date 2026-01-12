Phoenix Spree Deutschland's (PSD's) FY25 condominium sales of €36.0m reached a new high level and were substantially ahead of the €30m target set by the company. Momentum remains strong, with December sales of €5.4m representing a new monthly record. Following the recently completed debt refinancing, PSD expects to further increase the number units available and, in this context, the company's FY26 sales target of at least €55m looks increasingly achievable. The refinancing also paved the way for capital to be returned to shareholders via a programme of compulsory pro rata share redemptions settled in cash. Further information on the first redemption will be provided with PSD's full year results on 23 April 2026.

