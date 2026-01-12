Designed for power ratings of 29.9 kW and 50 kW with scalable capacity up to 216,9 kWh, the new system is aimed at businesses seeking flexible energy storage solutions without the complexity of installationFrom ESS News AlphaESS has launched the StaX-M29.9/M50, a modular energy storage system designed for small commercial and industrial (C&I) customers. With power ratings of 29.9 kW and 50 kW and scalable capacity up to 216.9 kWh, the system is tailored for businesses seeking flexible energy storage solutions without the complexity of installation. The system features a stackable, plug-and-play ...

