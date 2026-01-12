Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters Brazil's Public Healthcare Software Market with Fast Medic

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fast Medic - Sistemas de Gestão em Saúde LTDA ("Fast Medic"), a Brazilian provider of technology solutions for public healthcare management.

Founded over 20 years ago and headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil, Fast Medic is a trusted partner to municipalities seeking to modernize public healthcare management. The company delivers secure and agile software solutions that improve efficiency, transparency, and decision-making across municipal health systems, helping public administrators deliver more reliable, citizen-centered healthcare services across several Brazilian states, including Paraná, São Paulo, Ceará, and Minas Gerais.

"Joining Valsoft represents an important step in our journey and opens new opportunities to further strengthen our technology, expand our reach, and continue delivering high-impact solutions for public healthcare management," said Alexandre Margarida, CEO of Fast Medic. "We remain deeply committed to our mission of improving public health management and contributing to a better quality of life for citizens through efficient and secure technology."

"Fast Medic has built a strong reputation in Brazil for delivering reliable and mission-critical solutions that help municipalities improve the management of public healthcare services," said Costa Tagalakis, Investment Partner at TAG Software Group. "We are pleased to welcome Fast Medic to the Valsoft ecosystem and look forward to supporting the team as they continue to innovate and expand their impact across the public health sector."

Fast Medic will continue to operate autonomously, with its leadership team and employees remaining in place. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will join TAG Software Group, benefiting from shared expertise, operational support, and long-term investment - while preserving its entrepreneurial culture and strong customer focus.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel), David Felicissimo (General Counsel), and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). Externally, Valsoft was represented by Lefosse Advogados. Fast Medic was represented by Madrona Advogados.

About Fast Medic

Fast Medic is a Brazilian provider of technology solutions for public healthcare management, serving municipalities across multiple states for over two decades. Headquartered in Curitiba, Paraná, the company specializes in the development of secure, agile, and efficient systems that help public administrators optimize healthcare processes, enhance transparency, and improve service delivery to citizens. With a highly qualified and certified team, Fast Medic is committed to ethical practices, innovation, and sustainable technology that drive better outcomes in public health management.

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions in their respective niches. Valsoft's strategy is to invest for the long term, enabling businesses to benefit from global expertise, shared best practices, and a decentralized structure that allows them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit while achieving sustainable growth. For more information, please visit: www.valsoftcorp.com

Media Contact

Thierry Tardif

Head of Corporate Marketing & Communications

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/valsoft-corporation-enters-brazils-public-healthcare-software-ma-1126294