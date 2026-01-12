Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 15:54 Uhr
Polar Light Technologies AB: Polar Light Technologies Secures €5 Million+ Funding Round to Accelerate MicroLED Commercialization

Total funding reaches €13 million as company prepares for upcoming product launches

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Light Technologies AB ("Polar Light"), a Swedish semiconductor innovator specializing in next-generation MicroLED technology, today announced the successful closing of a €5 Million+ funding round.

The additional funds will advance the rollout of Polar Light's initial products, all based on its pyramidal MicroLED platform. The round was led by J2L Holding AB, with participation from STOAF, Almi Invest and Butterfly Ventures.

MicroLED is widely regarded as a revolutionary display technology due to its unparalleled brightness and low power consumption, making it possible to create whole new categories of display types for a wide variety of novel use cases.

"Last May, we unveiled our first MicroLED display prototype. Today's funding announcement gives us the required runway to bring our first products to market," said Oskar Fajerson, CEO of Polar Light Technologies. "MicroLED represents the future beyond LCD and OLED, with vast market potential. Our initial focus will be on small purpose-built HUD displays, followed swiftly by applications in smart glasses and wearables."

"Polar Light Technologies is the global leader in developing the next-generation MicroLED technology that will power tomorrow's display applications," said Johan Lindh, CEO of J2L Holding AB. "As the market begins to scale, Polar Light is well positioned to lead the way with innovations that make MicroLED displays easier to produce and far more accessible to integrate."

In 2025, Polar Light demonstrated its first public prototype at Display Week and showed an updated display at MicroLED Connect in September. To learn more, visit Technology - Polar Light Technologies.

About Polar Light Technologies
Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Polar Light Technologies is the leading developer of next-generation MicroLED technologies. Polar Light's unique architecture uses pyramidal structures grown without etching. This enables full RGB on a single epi-wafer and is a foundation for sub-MicroLED innovations, while delivering exceptional brightness and energy efficiency for advanced display applications. For more information, visit Polar Light Technologies.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polar-light-technologies-ab/r/polar-light-technologies-secures--5-million--funding-round-to-accelerate-microled-commercialization,c4290583

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/24047/4290583/847a7cf2cc3d4520.pdf

Press release as PDF

https://news.cision.com/polar-light-technologies-ab/i/plt-ledning-1024x640,c3499686

PLT Ledning 1024x640

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polar-light-technologies-secures-5-million-funding-round-to-accelerate-microled-commercialization-302658585.html

