Passport Technology Welcomes Alicia Lechtenberger as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Passport Technology ("Passport") is pleased to announce the addition of Alicia Lechtenberger, a seasoned sales and marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience across casino gaming and hospitality to Lead our Sales and Marketing Organization.

Lechtenberger brings a proven track record of building and managing high-value client relationships, leading complex sales initiatives, and driving sustainable growth. Her career includes senior sales and marketing leadership roles leading major gaming and hospitality brands, including IGT, Konami Gaming, Light & Wonder, and Global Experience Specialists. Alicia is widely recognized for her results-driven approach emphasizing long-term partnerships, operational alignment, and measurable performance.

In addition to her industry experience, Alicia holds a Doctorate in Hospitality Administration from University of Nevada, Las Vegas, an MBA, and a bachelor's degree in education. Her doctoral research, Salesperson-Customer Dyads in the Casino Gaming Industry: How Sales Competencies and Relationship Lifecycles Influence Customer Satisfaction, contributes to ongoing research on sales effectiveness and customer satisfaction in the gaming industry. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Unity Environmental University, where she teaches and mentors students pursuing careers in hospitality and business.

"The casino gaming industry is evolving faster than ever, and Passport is uniquely positioned to assist operators navigate this complexity through its robust product offerings. I am honored to step into this leadership role and work alongside such a dedicated team as we provide innovative solutions to our partners," said Alicia Lechtenberger

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Alicia is a proud member of the Cherokee Nation and an advocate for autism awareness. She is actively involved in mentoring, board service, and volunteering with Special Olympics. Beyond her career, she enjoys motherhood, traveling, CrossFit, and giving back through service and education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alicia to the Passport team. Her deep expertise in sales and marketing, coupled with her proven ability to build strong client relationships and drive growth, makes her an invaluable addition. Alicia's commitment to excellence, mentorship, and community aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional experiences for our partners," said Chad Boynak, CEO, Passport. "Passport has invested heavily in product and people and Alicia's unique skill set will have immediate and material impacts to our growing business".

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, accountability, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $50 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

