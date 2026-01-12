DealFlow Events: BiomedConsulting, Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Biomed Consulting, Inc., a deep-tech healthcare innovation company advancing medical science and improving diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes in neuromusculoskeletal care through personalized engineering solutions, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Dr Rajshree Hillstrom of Biomed Consulting, Inc. will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Biomed Consulting, Inc. at https://www.biomedengnyc.com/.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Biomed Consulting, Inc. management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Biomed Consulting, Inc.

Biomed Consulting, Inc. is a New York-based deep-tech healthcare innovation company developing of clinically validated, personalized engineering solutions for neuromusculoskeletal disorders. Founded by internationally recognized biomedical engineers, Biomed translates rigorous research into scalable medical technologies that enhance diagnostic accuracy, treatment planning, and patient outcomes. The co-founders have executed over 120 funded translational R&D programs, secured multiple patents, and established a strategic partnership with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the world's leading orthopedic hospital. Supported by NIH funding and a proven translational research and development, Biomed Consulting is focused on bringing high-impact, market-ready medical devices to clinicians worldwide.

