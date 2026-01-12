Vitestro launches new website and first public video of Aletta Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitestro, a pioneer in medical robotics advancing automated diagnostic blood collection, today announced the launch of its new corporate website and the release of its first publicly available video. The video demonstrates the Aletta Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device (ARPD) performing a diagnostic blood draw. Together, these milestones represent an important step in Vitestro's evolution toward broader education, clearer communication, and deeper engagement across the healthcare ecosystem. This reflects the company's continued effort to establish autonomous robotic phlebotomy as a new standard for safe, reliable, and efficient diagnostic blood collection.

The new website provides a comprehensive overview of Vitestro and Aletta, including the technology, intended diagnostic use, and role in modern clinical laboratory and outpatient care settings. It also serves as the primary platform for Vitestro's newly released public video, which walks viewers through the Aletta blood draw experience from both patient and clinical workflow perspectives, reinforcing how Aletta fits into existing care delivery models.

The Aletta ARPD is designed to autonomously perform diagnostic blood collection. The system combines multimodal imaging, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence to identify suitable veins, guide needle insertion, and collect blood samples with high precision and consistency. Aletta is intended to support phlebotomy departments by performing routine diagnostic blood draws, helping address staffing challenges, reduce human-dependent variability, standardize quality, enhance the overall patient experience, and enable greater operational predictability and scalability in high volume clinical environments.

The newly released video explains how Aletta works by visually demonstrating each phase of the process, from arm positioning at the device through completion of the blood draw. It provides a clear, practical view of how autonomous blood collection is delivered in routine clinical practice, marking the first time Vitestro has publicly shared a detailed visual explanation of the technology and its clinical workflow.

"Our new website and public video reflect a deliberate step toward more open communication and education," said Toon Overbeeke, Chief Executive Officer of Vitestro. "As we bring autonomous robotic phlebotomy into routine clinical practice, it is essential that healthcare professionals and patients clearly understand how the technology works and how it integrates into real world care delivery. By making our technology and clinical workflow more visible, we are enabling informed adoption, building confidence, and supporting the responsible establishment of a new standard for diagnostic blood collection."

The Aletta video is available to watch on the new Vitestro website. For more information, visit www.vitestro.com.

About Vitestro

Vitestro is a global leader in medical robotics advancing diagnostic blood collection through autonomous technology. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company brings deep expertise in engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, and commercialization. Vitestro has developed Aletta, the world's first and only CE marked Autonomous Robotic Phlebotomy Device (ARPD), establishing a new category and benchmark for diagnostic blood collection. By integrating advanced robotics, multimodal imaging, and AI, Vitestro is enabling greater precision, operational efficiency, and an improved patient experience in clinical settings. Aletta is currently CE marked and is available for clinical use in Europe. Aletta is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is not available for commercial or clinical use in the United States. Vitestro is actively pursuing U.S. regulatory authorization alongside broader global expansion, with the goal of advancing autonomous diagnostic blood collection globally.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vitestro-launches-new-website-and-first-public-video-of-aletta-autonomous-robotic-phlebotomy-device-302657323.html