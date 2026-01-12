Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: 883703 | ISIN: US8716071076 | Ticker-Symbol: SYP
Tradegate
12.01.26 | 17:32
456,05 Euro
+1,02 % +4,60
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYNOPSYS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
456,15457,2017:37
456,15457,2017:37
PR Newswire
12.01.2026 16:06 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ignite Next Welcomes Synopsys to its Scale-up Program for Deep Tech Innovation

The addition of the global leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems strengthens the independent program's mission to bridge the gap between innovation and market success for Europe's most ambitious founders.

DRESDEN, Germany, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ignite Next, the independent scale-up program for deep tech innovation, today announced that Synopsys, the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, has joined the program as a focus technology collaborator. This addition significantly strengthens the multi-partner setup launched earlier this month, which is designed to help European deep tech founders move faster from "Pre to B".

Synopsys joins Infineon and Intel in supporting the program's portfolio companies. Ignite Next is focused on turning early-stage deep tech ventures into globally competitive scale-ups. The program's independent structure facilitates closer, hands-on involvement between world-leading technology firms and startups, tackling Europe's deep tech growth gap.

The program focuses on IP-heavy breakthrough technologies, including semiconductors, physical AI, and advanced computing. Besides access to tools, infrastructure, and technology, Synopsys will contribute with its strategic industry expertise by providing technical and commercial mentorship to deep tech founders.

Antonio Varas, Chief Strategy Officer at Synopsys, said: "Breakthrough innovation in semiconductors, AI, and advanced computing is increasingly being shaped by agile, deep tech startups pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Their agility and vision are critical to solving complex challenges and unlocking transformative technologies. Through our involvement with Ignite Next, Synopsys empowers deep tech innovators with the tools, expertise and guidance needed to accelerate their journey from groundbreaking ideas to real-world impact."

Ignite Next operates a non-dilutive, founder-first model, ensuring startups can scale without sacrificing ownership. The high-touch program is guided by a network of more than 300 senior industry mentors.

The addition of Synopsys reinforces the collective impact model, strengthening the entire ecosystem in its competitiveness in deep tech. By gaining early access to disruptive innovations and emerging trends, Ignite Next technology partner companies can influence industry technologies and apply the insights in own developments, products and roadmaps.

Alois Eder, CTO and Co-founder of Ignite Next, commented: "We launched Ignite Next with the mission of providing deep, relevant expertise to Europe's most promising deep tech founders. Synopsys joining is a powerful validation of our independent, multi-partner setup. With their leadership in Electronic Design Automation (EDA), IP, and simulation and analysis from silicon to systems, we extend our network of experts with broader technology coverage, deeper market access, and finally stronger outcomes."

Alumni from the Ignite model include Black Semiconductor, Proxima Fusion, Corintis, Quantum Diamonds, Cerabyte, and Space Forge. These companies are proving Europe's outstanding capabilities in frontier technologies.

Dr. Daniel Schall, CEO of Black Semiconductor (Alumnus of Ignite), added: "For deep tech ventures, success hinges on bridging the science with industrial-scale execution. Ignite Next achieves this by providing not just capital readiness, but direct access to world-class technical tools and mentorship. Specifically, the technical depth offered by a leader like Synopsys is invaluable, transforming how quickly founders can scale complex, IP-heavy technologies like our own from the lab into market-ready products."

About Ignite Next
Ignite Next is Europe's scale-up program for deep tech innovation, founded by the former Intel Ignite leadership team and now independently operated. The program accelerates early-stage, high-impact startups developing breakthrough technologies in semiconductors, physical AI, advanced computing, and other frontier domains. Non-dilutive and founder-first, Ignite Next works with leading technology companies-including Infineon, Intel, and Synopsys -to connect startups with world-class technical and business expertise, turning breakthrough innovation into breakout success. The program is headquartered in Dresden, Germany, at the heart of Silicon Saxony.

Media contact:
Harry Ashcroft | Perseid PR
harry@perseidpr.com
+44 7429 108277

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ignite-next-welcomes-synopsys-to-its-scale-up-program-for-deep-tech-innovation-302658438.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
