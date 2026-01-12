Italian Exhibition Group: VICENZAORO JANUARY 2026: THE GLOBAL JEWELLERY INDUSTRY CONVERGES IN ITALY

VICENZA, Italy, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicenzaoro returns from 16 to 20 January 2026, the first major international business platform of the year for the global jewellery supply chain. Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) at the Vicenza Expo Centre (Italy), the show records another sold-out edition, with over 1,300 exhibiting brands. International exhibitors account for 40% of the total, with the strongest participation from Turkey, Hong Kong, Thailand, Germany, Belgium, Spain and India, confirming Vicenzaoro's role as a global marketplace.

This edition marks the final transitional show before the opening of the new central pavilion, set to redefine the venue from Vicenzaoro September 2026.

The exhibition spans the entire value chain, from high-end jewellery, gemstones and diamonds to components and manufacturing solutions, offering a forward-looking overview of the sector. It features new designs and product previews from leading Made in Italy and international players. Within this ecosystem, 170 exhibitors are part of T.Gold, the leading B2B exhibition for jewellery manufacturing machinery and production technologies, showcasing the industry's most advanced innovation and expertise.

With visitors from around 140 countries, including key export markets such as the USA and the Middle East, and growing interest from Asia, Vicenzaoro also acts as a strategic observatory on trends and markets.

"We focus on delivering strong business opportunities, high-quality content and an enhanced visitor experience so that our Jewellery Boutique Show is a business and innovation platform for the entire industry," says Matteo Farsura, global exhibition manager of Jewellery & Fashion Exhibitions at IEG. "New initiatives, such as the debut of the VO Awards and an expanded programme of talks and seminars with leading industry partners, reinforce Vicenzaoro's role as a global hub for networking, education and market intelligence."

The new claim People • Product • Places reflects the economic ecosystem, where value is created and scaled globally through people, skills and relationships. "People, products and places have been the vital force behind Vicenzaoro's global leadership for more than 70 years," adds Farsura. "The new central pavilion, once completed, will give Vicenzaoro the home this industry deserves and open a new chapter in the development of the show and the entire sector."

Alongside the B2B core of Vicenzaoro January, VO Vintage returns from 16 to 19 January as the dedicated B2C marketplace for high-end vintage watches and jewellery.

More information is available on www.vicenzaoro.com.

