Al in Clinical Workflow Market worth $11.08 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Al in Clinical Workflow Market is projected to grow from about USD 2.78 billion in 2025 to USD 11.08 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.9%.

Browse 60 market data Tables and 15 Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Al in Clinical Workflow Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Al in Clinical Workflow Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2024-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 2.78 billion

USD 2.78 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.08 billion

USD 11.08 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 31.9%

Al in Clinical Workflow Market Trends & Insights:

AI for clinical workflow refers to the use of artificial intelligence techniques, such as machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision, to optimize clinical workflows. These tools help doctors, nurses, care coordinators, and hospital administrators by optimizing clinical workflows, imaging workflows, and administrative workflows, among others. The use of AI workflow solutions is beneficial to hospitals and health systems that are dealing with growing volumes, clinician burnout, and resource constraints, as these solutions help to alleviate clinician workload, improve accuracy, and enable informed decisions to be made quickly within an organization.

By specialty, the general/multi-specialty segment held the largest market share in the specialty segment of the AI in clinical workflow market in 2024.

The AI in clinical workflow market is segmented into radiology, pathology, cardiology, neurology, gynecology, oncology, general/multi-specialty, and other specialties.

In this category, the general/multi-specialty type dominated the AI in clinical workflow market in 2024. The dominant position held by the general/multi-specialty type can be attributed to its flexibility regarding areas where clinical workflow solutions infused with AI can be employed. General and multi-specialty healthcare facilities and practitioners tend to employ AI solutions for end-to-end clinical workflow solutions, compared to specialty healthcare facilities/practitioners who tend to adopt specialty-specific solutions infused with AI.

By function, the diagnostics and results interpretation segment held the largest market share in the functional segment of the AI in clinical workflow market in 2024.

The AI in clinical workflow market is segmented into patient registration & intake, appointment scheduling & management, in-visit clinical recording & information capture, point-of-care guidance & in-visit assistance, diagnostics & results interpretation, care coordination & task management, and post-visit follow-up & patient monitoring. Among these, the diagnostics & results interpretation segment dominated the market share in 2024 due to the greater need for AI in analyzing complex clinical data, including medical images, laboratory results, and diagnostic reports, which enhances accuracy, reduces interpretation time, and thereby supports clinical decision-making in various high-volume care settings.

By end user, inpatient facilities are the largest end-user segment of the AI in clinical workflow market in 2024.

The AI in clinical workflow market is segmented into inpatient facilities, which are further segmented into hospitals and other inpatient facilities, and outpatient facilities, which include physician practices, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospital outpatient facilities, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other outpatient facilities. The inpatient facilities segment dominated the market in 2024. This is mainly because high volumes of patients, complex care pathways, and extensive clinical documentation requirements in hospitals spur a very strong demand for AI-enabled workflow solutions to provide support in diagnostics, clinical decision-making, care coordination, and administrative automation. Inpatient facilities also have a higher adoption of integrated AI platforms due to their greater IT budgets, established digital infrastructure, and regulatory pressure to improve operational efficiency and the quality of care.

North America dominated the global AI in clinical workflow market in 2024.

The AI in clinical workflow market has been segmented on the basis of regions into five large geographic segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the market due to its mature IT infrastructure and a large adoption base for EHR systems, early adoption rates for AI-enabled CD solutions, and a strong presence of large health technology companies in the market. Favorable payment structures, the shift to value-based care, and investments by hospitals and IDNs have been key drivers for large-scale adoption rates for AI-enabled workflow optimization solutions.

Top Companies in Al in Clinical Workflow Market:

The Top Companies in Al in Clinical Workflow Market include Microsoft (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Oracle (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), NextGen Healthcare (US), Abridge AI, Inc. (US), Health Catalyst, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Veradigm LLC (US), Augmedix, Inc. (US), Viz.ai, Inc. (US), Aidoc Medical Ltd. (Israel), Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Concord Technologies, Inc. (US), PathAI, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc. (Hillrom) (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), and athenahealth, Inc. (US).

