Montag, 12.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WuXi AppTec Issues Positive Profit Alert for the Full Year of 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec (stock code: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today issued a Positive Profit Alert for the full year of 2025, disclosing forecasts of key operational data, with revenue from Continuing Operations growing by approximately 21.4% year-over-year.

Important notices of the announcement are as follows:

WuXi AppTec maintains a laser focus on its unique, integrated and end-to-end CRDMO business model. In response to ongoing customer demand for enabling services, the Company continues to enhance its capabilities and capacity, optimize production processes and improve operating efficiency. This strategy is driving sustained long-term business growth, delivering highly efficient and exceptional services to customers, and helping to bring groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide.

  • Total revenue for the full year of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB45.46 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 15.8%, with revenue from Continuing Operations growing by approximately 21.4% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted non-IFRS net profit for the full year of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB14.96 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 41.3%.
  • Net profit after deducting non-recurring items[1] for the full year of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB13.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 32.6%. The growth rate compared to the adjusted non-IFRS net profit is mainly affected by exchange rate fluctuations.
  • Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company[1] for the full year of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB19.15 billion. This represents a year-over-year increase of approximately 102.6%, including the investment income from sale of a partial interest in an associate and from divestiture of certain business. Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB6.70, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 104.3%.

Other Information

Please be reminded that the above numbers are preliminary estimates only. WuXi AppTec will provide additional details when the Company formally releases its audited 2025 Annual Report on March 24, 2026.

For more information, please refer to the Company's related announcements: Positive Profit Alert.

[1] Net profit after deducting non-recurring items and net profit attributable to the owners of the Company are both prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (CAS).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients-one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

© 2026 PR Newswire
