Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.: Karyopharm Announces Preliminary Unaudited 2025 Revenue and Reiterates Expectation of Delivering Potentially Transformative Phase 3 Data in 2026

- Top-Line Data from the Phase 3 SENTRY Trial in Myelofibrosis on Track for March 2026 -

- Top-Line Data from the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 Trial in Endometrial Cancer on Track for Mid-2026 -

- Preliminary Unaudited Full Year 2025 Total Revenue and U.S. XPOVIO® (selinexor) Net Product Revenue Expected to be Approximately $145 Million and $115 Million, Respectively -

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2025 total revenue and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue estimates and outlined its 2025 achievements and 2026 objectives.

"2026 has the promise to be a transformative year for Karyopharm and the patient communities that we intend to serve, with top-line data from our Phase 3 SENTRY trial in myelofibrosis expected in March. Positive data from our SENTRY trial could unlock our opportunity to improve patient outcomes and redefine the standard-of-care in myelofibrosis. Our teams are actively preparing for regulatory filings, commercialization and the opportunity to rapidly launch with the first ever combination therapy in a multi-billion dollar market," said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. "In endometrial cancer, we remain focused and on track to report top-line data from our Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial in mid-2026, representing a significant opportunity to transform patient outcomes in a targeted, biomarker driven patient population. With two high-potential data readouts this year, 2026 is expected to be a catalyst-rich year that could position us for tremendous long-term value creation."

Key Program Highlights in 2025

Selinexor in Multiple Myeloma

Demand for XPOVIO was consistent in 2025 versus 2024 in the increasingly competitive multiple myeloma marketplace, with the community setting continuing to drive approximately 60% of overall net product revenue.





Global patient access for selinexor expanded in 2025, with favorable reimbursement decisions in Spain and China, and additional regulatory approvals in multiple countries where selinexor is now approved in more than 50 countries.

Selinexor in Myelofibrosis

Completed enrollment of the Phase 3 SENTRY trial (XPORT-MF-034; NCT04562389) with 353 patients in early September 2025. SENTRY is evaluating 60 mg once-weekly selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib compared to ruxolitinib plus placebo. The preliminary baseline characteristics for patients enrolled in SENTRY as presented at the American Society of Hematology 2025 Annual Meeting (n=320) are representative of the intended patient population. In addition, preliminary blinded aggregate safety data from the first 61 patients with a median follow-up of greater than 12 months may suggest improvements in both hematologic and non-hematologic treatment emergent adverse events as compared to the Phase 1 data evaluating selinexor 60 mg weekly in combination with standard of care ruxolitinib in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients, as well as historical ruxolitinib monotherapy data. The Company cautions that preliminary baseline characteristics and preliminary blinded aggregate safety data from the Phase 3 SENTRY trial may not ultimately be reflective of the actual trial results.





Presented data from the XPORT-MF-035 (NCT04562870) Phase 2, randomized, open-label trial of selinexor versus physician's-choice in hard-to-treat patients with heavily pretreated myelofibrosis (n=24) at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress. The data suggest the potential for single-agent clinical activity with selinexor, including spleen volume reduction, symptom improvement, hemoglobin stabilization, reduced transfusion burden, and evidence of disease modification.

Selinexor in Endometrial Cancer

Modified the design of the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 (NCT05611931) trial to: a) focus enrollment on patients with either: i) proficient mismatch repair status (pMMR) tumors; or ii) patients with deficient mismatch repair status (dMMR) tumors who are medically ineligible for checkpoint inhibitors; b) introduce a new modified intent-to-treat (ITT) population of approximately 220 patients comprised of this focused population; and, c) increase the ITT sample size to approximately 276 patients.





Enrollment continues in the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial evaluating selinexor as a maintenance-only therapy following systemic therapy versus placebo in patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Corporate and Financial Highlights for 2025

Based on preliminary unaudited financial information, the Company expects total revenue, which includes license and royalty revenue from partners, to be approximately $33 million for the fourth quarter 2025 and approximately $145 million for the full year 2025, and U.S. XPOVIO net product revenue to be approximately $32 million for the fourth quarter 2025 and approximately $115 million for the full year 2025.





Completed strategic financing transactions that extended cash runway beyond the expected top-line readout of the Phase 3 SENTRY trial in myelofibrosis.





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of December 31, 2025 were approximately $64 million. The Company expects its existing liquidity, including the revenue it expects to generate from XPOVIO net product sales and its license agreements, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the second quarter of 2026.

The financial information presented in this press release may be adjusted as a result of the completion of customary annual review and audit procedures.

Anticipated Catalysts and Operational Objectives in 2026

Myelofibrosis

Top-line data from the Phase 3 SENTRY trial is expected in March 2026.





The Company expects to report top-line data from all patients in the 60 mg cohort of the Phase 2 SENTRY-2 trial with at least 24 weeks of follow-up in the second half of 2026.

Endometrial Cancer

Top-line data from the event-driven, Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 trial is expected in mid-2026. The Company continues to enroll patients into the XPORT-EC-042 trial of selinexor as a maintenance monotherapy for patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.

Multiple Myeloma

Maintain the Company's commercial foundation in the increasingly competitive multiple myeloma marketplace and drive increased XPOVIO revenues.





Continue to support global launches by our partners following regulatory and reimbursement approvals for selinexor in ex-U.S. territories.





Continue to follow patients that are enrolled in the Phase 3 XPORT-MM-031 (EMN29) trial. The Company expects to report top-line data from this event-driven trial in the second half of 2026.

Corporate Presentation



Karyopharm will be posting an updated corporate overview presentation on its website today. The presentation will be accessible under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations.

About the Phase 3 SENTRY Trial

SENTRY (XPORT-MF-034; NCT04562389) is a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating a once-weekly dose of 60 mg of selinexor in combination with ruxolitinib compared to placebo plus ruxolitinib in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients with platelet counts > 100 x 109/L. Patients are randomized 2-to-1 to the selinexor arm. The co-primary endpoints for this trial are spleen volume reduction = 35% (SVR35) at week 24 and the average change in absolute total symptom score (Abs-TSS) over 24 weeks relative to baseline.

About Myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer that affects approximately 20,000 patients in the United States and 17,000 patients in the European Union1. The disease causes bone marrow fibrosis (scarring in the bone marrow), which makes it difficult for the bone marrow to make healthy blood cells, splenomegaly (enlarged spleen), progressive anemia which often leads to symptoms like fatigue and weakness, and other disease associated symptoms including abdominal discomfort, pain under the left ribs, early satiety, night sweats and bone pain. The only approved class of therapies to treat myelofibrosis are JAK inhibitors, including ruxolitinib. Patients treated with the most commonly prescribed JAK inhibitor often require blood transfusions, and more than 30% will discontinue treatment due to anemia.2 Anemia and transfusion dependence are correlated with poor prognosis and shortened survival.3

1. Clarivate/DRG (2023)

2. Palandri, F., Palumbo, G.A., Elli, E.M. et al. Ruxolitinib discontinuation syndrome: incidence, risk factors, and management in 251 patients with myelofibrosis. Blood Cancer J. 11, 4 (2021).

3. Pardanani, A., & Tefferi, A. (2011). Prognostic relevance of anemia and transfusion dependency in myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis. Haematologica, 96(1), 8-10.

About the Phase 3 XPORT-EC-042 Trial

EC-042 (XPORT-EC-042; NCT05611931) is a global, Phase 3, randomized, double-blind clinical trial evaluating selinexor as a maintenance therapy following systemic therapy in patients with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The EC-042 trial is expected to enroll approximately 276 patients who will be randomized 1:1 to receive either a 60 mg, once-weekly, administration of oral selinexor or placebo until disease progression. The trial includes two patient populations, for which, the primary endpoint of progression free survival will be tested sequentially and the key secondary endpoint of overall survival will be evaluated: 1) a modified intent to treat population (mITT) that will include patients with either, a) TP53 wild-type tumors with proficient mismatch repair status (pMMR); or, b) TP53 wild-type tumors with deficient mismatch repair status (dMMR), who are medically ineligible to receive checkpoint inhibitors; and, 2) the trial's original intent to treat (ITT) population, which will include all patients enrolled in the trial whose tumors are TP53 wild-type, regardless of MMR status. The mITT population is expected to include approximately 220 patients. In connection with the EC-042 trial, Karyopharm entered into a global collaboration with Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop FoundationOne®CDx, a tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling test to identify and enroll patients whose tumors are TP53 wild-type.

About Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial cancer (EC) is the most common gynecologic malignancy in the U.S.1 In 2025, approximately 69,120 uterine cancers (predominantly endometrial) are expected to be diagnosed, with 13,860 deaths.1 In 2022, there were about 420,368 cases with 97,723 deaths worldwide.2 Both incidence and mortality have continued to rise.3,4 Key risk factors include obesity, type 2 diabetes, high-fat diets, tamoxifen or oral estrogen use, and delayed menopause.5 TP53 is a well-recognized prognostic marker for EC;>50% of advanced or recurrent EC tumors are TP53wt (gene for tumor protein P53; wild-type), and ~40%-55% are both TP53wt and mismatch repair-proficient (pMMR).6-8 While immune checkpoint inhibitors have shown benefit in patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) and pMMR, the magnitude of benefit is greater for patients with dMMR tumors versus pMMR tumors.9-10 There remains an unmet need for targeted therapies for patients with pMMR EC.11

1. American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts & Figures 2025. https://www.cancer.org/research/cancer-facts-statistics/all-cancer-facts-figures/2025-cancer-facts-figures.html. Accessed October 15, 2025

2. IARC GLOBOCAN 2022, Global Estimates

3. Lu KH, et al. N Engl J Med. 2020;383:2053-2064

4. NCI. Cancer stat facts: uterine cancer. https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/corp.html. Accessed October 7, 2025

5. American Cancer Society, Endometrial Cancer Risk Factors, 2025

6. Leslie KK, et al. Gynecol Oncol. 2021;161(1):113-121.

7. Vergote I, et al. J Clin Oncol. 2023;41(35):5400-5410.

8. Mirza MR, et al. Presentation at: ESMO Congress; October 20-24, 2023

9. Mirza MR, et al. N Engl J Med. 2023; 388:2145-2158.

10. Eskander RN, et al. N Eng J Med. 2023;388:2159-2170.

11. Makker V, et al. Gynecol Oncol.?2024 Jun:185: 202-211

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO is a first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor and the first of Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds for the treatment of cancer. XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1. XPOVIO is approved in the U.S. and marketed by Karyopharm in multiple oncology indications, including: (i) in combination with VELCADE® (bortezomib) and dexamethasone (XVd) in adult patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior therapy; (ii) in combination with dexamethasone in adult patients with heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma; and (iii) under accelerated approval in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy. XPOVIO® (also known as NEXPOVIO® in certain countries) has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including but not limited to the European Union, the United Kingdom, Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. XPOVIO®/NEXPOVIO® is marketed in these respective ex-U.S. territories by Karyopharm's partners: Antengene, Menarini, Neopharm, and FORUS. Selinexor is also being investigated in several other mid- and late-stage clinical trials across multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in myelofibrosis and endometrial cancer.

For more information about Karyopharm's products or clinical trials, please contact the Medical Information department at: Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326; Email: [email protected]

XPOVIO® (selinexor) is a prescription medicine approved:

In combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy (XVd).

In combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody (Xd).

For the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least two lines of systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

SELECT IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Thrombocytopenia : Monitor platelet counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and supportive care.

: Monitor platelet counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and supportive care. Neutropenia : Monitor neutrophil counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and granulocyte colony-stimulating factors.

: Monitor neutrophil counts throughout treatment. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction and granulocyte colony-stimulating factors. Gastrointestinal Toxicity : Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss may occur. Provide antiemetic prophylaxis. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction, antiemetics, and supportive care.

: Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia, and weight loss may occur. Provide antiemetic prophylaxis. Manage with dose interruption and/or reduction, antiemetics, and supportive care. Hyponatremia : Monitor serum sodium levels throughout treatment. Correct for concurrent hyperglycemia and high serum paraprotein levels. Manage with dose interruption, reduction, or discontinuation, and supportive care.

: Monitor serum sodium levels throughout treatment. Correct for concurrent hyperglycemia and high serum paraprotein levels. Manage with dose interruption, reduction, or discontinuation, and supportive care. Serious Infection : Monitor for infection and treat promptly.

: Monitor for infection and treat promptly. Neurological Toxicity : Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities until neurological toxicity resolves. Optimize hydration status and concomitant medications to avoid dizziness or mental status changes.

: Advise patients to refrain from driving and engaging in hazardous occupations or activities until neurological toxicity resolves. Optimize hydration status and concomitant medications to avoid dizziness or mental status changes. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity : Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with a female partner of reproductive potential, of the potential risk to a fetus and use of effective contraception.

: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential and males with a female partner of reproductive potential, of the potential risk to a fetus and use of effective contraception. Cataract : Cataracts may develop or progress. Treatment of cataracts usually requires surgical removal of the cataract.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (=20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive XVd are fatigue, nausea, decreased appetite, diarrhea, peripheral neuropathy, upper respiratory tract infection, decreased weight, cataract and vomiting. Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities (=10%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, hypophosphatemia, anemia, hyponatremia and neutropenia. In the BOSTON trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 6% of patients within 30 days of last treatment. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 52% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 19%.

The most common adverse reactions (=20%) in patients with multiple myeloma who receive Xd are thrombocytopenia, fatigue, nausea, anemia, decreased appetite, decreased weight, diarrhea, vomiting, hyponatremia, neutropenia, leukopenia, constipation, dyspnea and upper respiratory tract infection. In the STORM trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 58% of patients. Treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions was 27%.

The most common adverse reactions (incidence =20%) in patients with DLBCL, excluding laboratory abnormalities, are fatigue, nausea, diarrhea, appetite decrease, weight decrease, constipation, vomiting, and pyrexia. Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities (=15%) are thrombocytopenia, lymphopenia, neutropenia, anemia, and hyponatremia. In the SADAL trial, fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.7% of patients within 30 days, and 5% of patients within 60 days of last treatment; the most frequent fatal adverse reactions was infection (4.5% of patients). Serious adverse reactions occurred in 46% of patients; the most frequent serious adverse reaction was infection (21% of patients). Discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 17% of patients.

Use In Specific Populations

Lactation: Advise not to breastfeed.

For additional product information, including full prescribing information, please visit www.XPOVIO.com.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. at 1-888-209-9326 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company whose dedication to pioneering novel cancer therapies is fueled by a belief in the extraordinary strength and courage of patients with cancer. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been an industry leader in oral compounds that address nuclear export dysregulation, a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis. Karyopharm's lead compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications. It has also received regulatory approvals in various indications in more than 50 ex-U.S. territories and countries, including the European Union, the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®) and China. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting indications in multiple high unmet need cancers, including in multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and on X at @Karyopharm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Karyopharm's preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2025; expected cash runway and liquidity; expectations with respect to commercialization efforts; expectations regarding the timing of reporting top-line data from ongoing clinical trials; the ability of selinexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, endometrial cancer, myelofibrosis, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and other diseases; and expectations with respect to the clinical development plans and potential regulatory submissions of selinexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical trials, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future trials; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical trials; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; substantial doubt exists regarding Karyopharm's ability to continue as a going concern; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 3, 2025, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

SOURCE Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.