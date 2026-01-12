Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A0RPMU | ISIN: GB00B54X0432 | Ticker-Symbol: NYA1
Frankfurt
12.01.26 | 08:16
0,095 Euro
-3,06 % -0,003
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Corero Network Security Delivers Strong Full-Year 2025 Performance Driven by Global Customer Wins and Expanding Enterprise Adoption

Year-end update highlights 23% ARR growth, regional expansion, and competitive takeouts across telecom, data center, and enterprise markets

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today provided a year-end business update for full-year 2025, highlighting strong annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, expanding global customer adoption, and increased enterprise momentum driven by competitive takeouts and disciplined go-to-market execution.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

  • ARR increased 23% year over year to $23.9 million, reflecting strong demand for Corero's automated, real-time DDoS protection solutions.
  • Customer wins and expansions driven primarily by competitive displacements of incumbent DDoS and network security vendors.
  • Broad geographic momentum across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America.
  • Growing adoption of subscription-based and DDoS Protection-as-a-Service offerings, supporting a more predictable revenue profile.
  • High customer retention, reinforcing continued demand from service providers and enterprise customers.
  • Strong second-half execution, building momentum exiting the year.

"2025 was a strong year of execution for Corero," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Our team continues to earn the trust of service providers and enterprises by delivering real-time DDoS protection that strengthens resilience and keeps critical networks available and secure."

Several deployments during the year leveraged Corero's strategic alliances, including relationships with HPE + Juniper Networks, Akamai, and GTT, supporting seamless integration within existing network environments and accelerated deployments. Corero continues to invest in its partner-led go-to-market model to expand reach in emerging markets and support scalable growth aligned with evolving customer demand.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

© 2026 PR Newswire
