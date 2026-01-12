Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics Hires Terra Penrose as Chief People Officer

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) is pleased to announce the hiring of Terra Penrose as Chief People Officer based out of its Nova Scotia location.

"Terra brings extensive experience shaping high performing teams and scaling structure and support systems to enable people to do their best work," said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. "We are very pleased to welcome Terra to Kraken and expect her to make a meaningful impact on how we work, how we lead, and how we thrive as a team."

"Kraken's mission of transforming subsea intelligence is truly inspiring and has attracted an extremely talented team with people who care deeply about what they do," said Terra Penrose, Chief People Officer at Kraken Robotics. "I'm excited to be joining the company at a time of real momentum and look forward to collaborating with the team to help shepherd Kraken through this period of strong growth."

For more than 20 years, Terra Penrose has been cultivating culture and connection with employees and leaders across diverse jurisdictions and industries such as defense and aerospace, shipbuilding, municipal government, heavy equipment sales and service, oil and gas, and executive search.

Terra holds a Certified Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) designation and started her career in talent acquisition with a focus on strategic sourcing. She has gone on to lead the delivery of the full cycle of human resources (HR) programs. She is a trusted leader who develops and implements creative people strategies that deliver business results. Prior to joining Kraken Robotics, she served as Chief HR Officer of Stelia Aerospace North America, an advanced aerospace and defence manufacturing subsidiary of Airbus with operations in Nova Scotia and Quebec.





Figure 1: Terra Penrose has been hired as Kraken's new Chief People Officer

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken's synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

