DPM Metals Inc.: DPM Metals Achieves Gold Production Guidance for the Eleventh Consecutive Year; Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPM Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM, ASX: DPM) (ARBN: 689370894) ("DPM" or "the Company") announced preliminary production results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"We ended 2025 on a very strong note, with Ada Tepe and Chelopech delivering the highest quarterly production of the year," said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of DPM Metals. "I'm proud to report that 2025 marks the eleventh consecutive year we have achieved our gold production guidance, a remarkable milestone and a testament to our operating strengths."

"We are very pleased with the progress we are making at Vareš. We are on target to achieve an 850,000 tonne per year operating rate by the end of 2026, and we are continuing to advance training and improve development rates to accelerate precious metals production."

Preliminary Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, excluding Vareš, are provided below:

Ore

processed Metals contained in

concentrate produced Payable metals in

concentrate sold (Kt) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Gold

(K oz.) Copper

(Mlbs.) Q4 2025 Chelopech 550 45.7 9.9 40.1 7.6 Ada Tepe 236 24.5 - 23.3 - Consolidated 786 70.2 9.9 63.4 7.6 Full-year 2025 Chelopech 2,181 174.4 30.0 150.5 24.8 Ada Tepe 797 70.5 - 68.5 - Consolidated 2,978 244.9 30.0 219.0 24.8 2025 full-year guidance1) Chelopech 2,090 - 2,200 160 - 185 28 - 33 141 - 162 25 - 29 Ada Tepe 610 - 700 65 - 80 - 64 - 78 - Consolidated 2,700 - 2,900 225 - 265 28 - 33 205 - 240 25 - 29

(1) As disclosed in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, issued on November 13, 2025, and available at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.dpmmetals.com.



Operational Highlights

Chelopech continued its strong track record during the fourth quarter, producing approximately 45,700 ounces of gold and 9.9 million pounds of copper.

As anticipated, Ada Tepe delivered its strongest production quarter of the year, producing approximately 24,500 ounces of gold.

Production from Vareš in the fourth quarter of 2025 was minimal, as implementing DPM safety practices, training and decline development have continued to be a priority focus. This is consistent with the Vareš Technical Report, with an effective date of April 1, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website at www.dpmmetals.com,

Preliminary results from the fourth quarter and the period from September 3, 2025 to December 31, 2025 for Vareš are outlined in the table below:

Q4 2025 September 3 to

December 31, 2025 Ore processed (Kt) 43.8 78.9 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold (K oz.) 1.8 5.9 Silver (K oz.) 242.7 533.4 Copper (K lbs) 477 1,071 Lead (K lbs) 3,677 8,599 Zinc (K lbs) 4,961 11,857

In February 2026, DPM expects to provide a three-year outlook, including detailed 2026 guidance, for the Vareš operation along with its corporate guidance. As the Vareš mine ramps up to commercial production by the end of the year, 2026 production is expected to be better than previously anticipated, with higher ore processed and higher gold and silver grades, as compared to the Vareš Technical Report.

Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 operating and financial results, three-year outlook and detailed 2026 guidance after market close on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The news release, MD&A and audited consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.dpmmetals.com.

On Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 9 AM EST, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link in the following table to receive the dial-in information as well as a personalized PIN code to access the call.

Conference call date and time Wednesday, February 11, 2026

9 AM EST Call registration https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1844762cc3a643da940b4e6a90c595cc Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4twruqus Replay Archive will be available on www.dpmmetals.com



Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, Director, Corporate Technical Services, of the DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange as a Foreign Exempt Listing (symbol: DPM).

