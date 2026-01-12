Sify Technologies Limited: Sify reports Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY 2025-26

Revenues of INR 11596 Million. EBITDA of INR 2470 Million.

Loss for the period INR 329 Million.

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DETAILS OF EARNING CALL January 13, 2026 | 8:30 AM ET | 07:00 PM IST

Participant Dial in:

To join: +1-888-506-0062 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-973-528-0011 (International) | Access Code: 910873

On the call: Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman of the Board and Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, Executive Director & Group CFO

Live webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2184/53449.

Archives: +1-877-481-4010 (Toll Free in the U.S. or Canada) or +1-919-882-2331 (International). Passcode 53449

Replay is available until January 20, 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was INR 11596 Million, an increase of 11% over the same quarter last year.

EBITDA was INR 2470 Million, an increase of 29% over the same quarter last year.

Loss before tax was INR 257 Million. Loss after tax was INR 329 Million.

CAPEX during the quarter was INR 3452 Million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mr. Raju Vegesna, Chairman, said, "India's growth story has moved decisively from promise to performance. Strong economic fundamentals, policy continuity and accelerating digital adoption are positioning India as a central pillar in the global technology ecosystem. Indian IT is entering a new phase-one defined not only by scale, but by leadership in digital infrastructure, cloud, and AI-led innovation.

"As enterprises and governments intensify their focus on AI, cloud, and data-driven platforms, demand for secure, high-performance, and sovereign digital infrastructure is rising rapidly. At Sify, our strategy is aligned with this inflection point through sustained investments in hyperscale data centers, resilient networks, and AI-ready platforms, positioning us to enable the next decade of enterprise transformation in India."

Mr. M P Vijay Kumar, ED & Group CFO, said, "We continue to exercise fiscal discipline while making measured investments to strengthen our long-term capabilities. Our capital allocation across data centers, networks and digital platforms remains guided by a disciplined approach to risk and future readiness, with a focus on long-term value creation.

"The cash balance at the end of the quarter was INR 3627 Million."

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

The Revenue split between the businesses for the quarter was Network services 37%, Data Center services 40% and Digital services 23%.

Since June 30, 2025, Sify sold 12.16MW of additional Data Center capacity.

As of December 31, 2025 Sify provides services via 1214 fibre nodes, a 9% increase over same quarter last year.

As on December 31, 2025, Sify has deployed 9695 SDWAN service points across the country.

CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENTS

Among the most prominent new contracts during the quarter were the following:

Network Services

India's largest stock exchange contracted for interconnection to the cloud to provide last mile services to Capital Market members.

A private insurance MNC signed up for a Network management and SDWAN deployment.

Sify contracted an international bank for international and domestic connectivity services.

The largest private domestic airport manager signed up for WAN services for their new international airport in India.

Data Center Services

One of the India's largest shares brokering firms contracted to move their capacity from a competitor DC.

One of India's leading diversified financial services major and a subsidiary of the largest bank in India contracted to move their on-premise DC.

The umbrella corporation that facilitates digital payments in India signed up to modernize and expand their capacity with liquid-cooling solutions for their GPUs.

A subsidiary of the Central bank and an Indian multinational technology company signed up to expand capacity.

Digital Services

Sify contracted an Indian multinational, a private insurance MNC, a private commodities major, a digital payments enabler, a welfare arm of a state government and a private health major for greenfield Cloud implementation; these clients also contracted for services like DRaaS, PaaS and IaaS.

The central government's digital payments enabler, a state government's technology arm, a private insurance major, another state government's electronics subsidiary and a private financial major contracted for managed services.

A private IT player contracted for a Security Operations Center (SOC).

The country's largest private health major contracted to enable a hyperscaler's cloud platform.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Unaudited Consolidated Income Statement as per IFRS (In INR millions) Description Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Sep 2025 Revenue 11,596 10,491 10,533 Cost of Sales (6,952 - (6,725 - (6,294 - Gross Profit 4,644 3,766 4,239 Other Operating Income 93 64 81 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (2,172 - (1,845 - (1,871 - Depreciation and Amortisation expense (1,888 - (1,446 - (1,740 - Operating Profit 677 539 709 Investment Income 7 52 16 Impairment loss on Investment - - (4 - Profit before financing and income taxes 684 591 721 Finance income - 19 - Interest expenses on borrowings and lease liabilities (940 - (729 - (914 - Interest expenses on pension liabilities (1 - - (1 - Profit/(Loss) before income taxes (257 - (119 - (194 - Income Tax Expense (72 - (139 - (81 - Profit/(Loss) for the period (329 - (258 - (275 - Profit attributable to: Reconciliation with Non-GAAP measure Profit/(Loss) for the period (329 - (258 - (275 - Add: Depreciation and Amortisation expense 1,888 1,446 1,740 Net Finance Expenses 855 636 841 Income Tax Expense 72 139 81 Less: Other Income (including exchange gain/loss) 16 49 26 EBITDA 2,470 1,914 2,361

Segment Reporting:

(In INR millions) Quarter ended December 2025 Quarter ended December 2024 Particulars Network

Services Data

Center

Services Digital

Services Total Network

Services Data

Center

Services Digital

Services Total (A) (B) (C) (D)=

(A)+(B)+(C) (A) (B) (C) (D)=

(A)+(B)+(C) External customers Revenue 4,227 4,649 2,720 11,596 4,274 3,837 2,380 10,491 Intersegment Revenue 22 55 77 22 55 77 Operating Expense (3,432 - (2,615 - (2,984 - (9,031 - (3,823 - (2,119 - (2,655 - (8,597 - Intersegment Expense (63 - (14 - (77 - (63 - (14 - (77 - Segment Result 732 2,056 (223 - 2,565 388 1,740 (234 - 1,894 Unallocated Expense: Support Service Unit Costs (93 - 27 Depreciation and Amortisation (1,888 - (1,446 - Other income / (expense), net 100 116 Finance Income 19 Finance Expense (941 - (729 - Profit / (loss) before tax (257 - (119 - Income taxes (expense) / benefit (72 - (139 - Profit / (loss) for the period (329 - (258 -

Equity and Debt: (In INR millions) Particulars Quarter ended

Dec 2025 Quarter ended

Dec 2024 Quarter ended

Sep 2025 EQUITY 15,792 17,391 16,116 BORROWINGS Long term 27,891 26,306 26,729 Short term 11,702 11,136 11,996 Less: Cash Balance 3,627 5,327 4,149 Net debt 35,966 32,115 34,576

About Sify Technologies

A multiple times award winner of the Golden Peacock from Institute of Directors for Corporate Governance, Sify Technologies is India's most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify's infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Digital services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1700 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release contains a financial measure not prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, EBITDA is referred to as "non-IFRS" measure. The non-IFRS financial measure we use may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies - refer to the reconciliation provided in the table labelled Financial Highlights for more information. In addition, these non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for, or as superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and our financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliation to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Sify undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with Sify's business, please see the discussion under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2025, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and is available by accessing the database maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov , and Sify's other reports filed with the SEC.

