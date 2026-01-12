Vontobel has appointed Martin "Marty" Coughlin as Consultant Relationship Manager to support the firm's strategic priorities and client commitment.

In this newly created role, Marty Coughlin will be responsible for building and deepening relationships with US-focused investment consultants, helping to strengthen Vontobel's institutional presence.

Marty has more than 25 years of experience working with investment consultants and institutional investors. Marty joins Vontobel from Lord Abbett, where he was responsible for consultant relations. Prior to that, he held a similar role at Boston Partners Global Investors. Previously, he was a relationship manager at Standish Mellon Asset Management and a consultant at NEPC. Marty holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Massachusetts in Boston.

"Marty is a valuable addition to our team, bringing extensive experience developing long-standing, trusted relationships and strengthening brand awareness," said Matthew McMenamy, Head North America Institutional Clients. "At Vontobel, we are committed to enhancing our presence in the US with a solutions-oriented approach across asset classes, helping investors meet their long-term financial goals."

Vontobel

A global investment house with Swiss roots, we offer investment and advisory solutions to private and institutional clients. Our head office is in Zurich and we are represented in 27 locations worldwide. The shares of Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and are majority-owned by the founding family. The family's close ties to the company guarantee entrepreneurial independence, and the resulting freedom is also an obligation to fulfill our responsibility to society. As of September 30, 2025, Vontobel held USD 300.7 billion of assets under management. With our investment-led approach that focuses exclusively on the buy-side of financial markets, we think and act purely from the client's perspective as an investor for investors.

This includes keeping our finger on the pulse to provide our investors with the best solutions something we have been committed to for over 100 years. We harness the power of technology to multiply our investment expertise across platforms and ecosystems and deliver high-quality, personalized client experiences. Because for us, successful investing starts with taking personal responsibility. This means that we want to empower our employees so that they can realize their potential, act independently and open up new perspectives. We constantly question what we have achieved, because we strive to exceed our customers' expectations.

Legal information

This press release is provided purely for informational purposes and is expressly not directed at persons whose nationality or place of residence prohibits access to such information on account of existing legislation. The information and views contained in it do not constitute a request, offer, or recommendation to use a service, to buy or sell investment instruments, or to conduct other transactions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties. It should be noted that there is a risk that forecasts, predictions, projections, and results described or implied in forward-looking statements may not prove to be correct.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112612759/en/

Contacts:

Catherine Koch

Catherine.koch@vontobel.com