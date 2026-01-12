Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.: Dentsply Sirona Appoints Mark R. Bezjak as Group Vice President, Americas Regional Commercial Organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ("Dentsply Sirona" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY), the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, today announced the appointment of Mark R. Bezjak as Group Vice President, Americas Regional Commercial Organization, effective January 28.

The appointment supports Dentsply Sirona's continued focus on strengthening commercial execution, deepening customer relationships and accelerating growth across the Americas. Mr. Bezjak is a seasoned commercial executive with more than 20 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-billion-dollar organizations in the medical device industry. He joins Dentsply Sirona from Zimmer Biomet, a global medical technology company, where he most recently served as President of the Americas division. Throughout his career, he has led comprehensive commercial transformations, advanced technology-enabled solutions and delivered consistent revenue and operating income growth.

"Mark's appointment is a critical step in ensuring we have the right leadership in place to execute our growth strategy," said Aldo Denti, EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Dentsply Sirona. "He brings deep commercial expertise, a strong customer-first mindset and a proven ability to build high-performing teams, modernize go-to-market strategies, and drive disciplined growth. His experience in Orthopedics-a highly demanding, customer-first market where success depends on close clinician engagement, rapid problem-solving, and strong field execution-aligns perfectly with our goal of elevating customer focus and strengthening how we serve the dental community."

Mr. Bezjak said, "I am excited to join Dentsply Sirona at an important moment for the company. I look forward to working closely with Aldo and the broader leadership team to strengthen commercial execution, support our customers and build a foundation for sustained growth across the Americas."

About Mark R. Bezjak

Mr. Bezjak held multiple senior leadership roles at Zimmer Biomet, including President of the Americas, President of North America, and Vice President and General Manager, North America. He has extensive experience in medical device, commercial transformation, financial management and technology-driven growth initiatives. At Zimmer Biomet, Mr. Bezjak led the commercial transition from an implant to a technology company, developed commercial go-to-market strategies for new products, drove pricing strategies and transformed commercial organizations to drive enhanced sales and profitability goals. Before joining Zimmer Biomet in 2008, he worked for Arrow International and Michelin North America. Mr. Bezjak holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) and an MBA from the University of Richmond.

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Contact Information

Investors:
Wade Moody
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@dentsplysirona.com


