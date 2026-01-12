Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
WKN: A1JZ6S | ISIN: US50212V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 7LI
LPL Financial Holdings, Inc.: LPL Financial Appoints Ilan Davidovici as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, a leading wealth management firm, today announced that Ilan Davidovici has joined the firm as executive vice president, Corporate Strategy. In this role, Davidovici will lead LPL's Corporate Strategy team, partnering across the organization to define long-term vision, shape strategic priorities, evaluate growth opportunities and position LPL for sustainable success.

Davidovici brings more than 20 years of experience driving transformation and growth across the financial services industry. Most recently, he served as principal and general partner at Edward Jones, where he led client and branch experience management and implemented an experience-first operating model that enhanced advisor and client engagement.

Before Edward Jones, Davidovici held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, where he launched and scaled the firm's wealth and asset management offering globally, and at Deloitte Consulting, where he led transformational programs for global financial institutions. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Citadel Trust Advisors, building a growth-focused wealth and trust administration firm.

"Ilan's deep expertise in strategy, digital transformation and client experience will be instrumental as we advance our long-term vision and accelerate enterprise growth," said Marc Cohen, LPL's chief growth officer. "His leadership will help us unlock growth, foster innovation and deliver exceptional experiences for advisors and clients."

Davidovici holds a Bachelor of Science in speech communications, marketing and business studies from the University of Texas and completed international business studies at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He is based in LPL's New York office.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports over 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.3 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

Media Contact:
Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com
(402) 740-2047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf10645e-5836-4425-bdd8-2b8d519db191

Tracking #846981


- Ilan Davidovici

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
