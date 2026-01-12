With effect from January 13, 2026, the subscription rights of Karolinska Development AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including January 22, 2026.
With effect from January 13, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Karolinska Development AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue upuntil and including February 12, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|KDEV TR B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027099482
|Order book ID:
|454985
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|KDEV BTA B
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027099490
|Order book ID:
|454986
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
