Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUUK | ISIN: US0211521036 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ALSERES PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 17:26 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Caitlin Mahoney Joins Cresa Boston Life Sciences Practice as Senior Advisor

Mahoney brings deep market expertise to guide biotech and pharmaceutical occupiers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Cresa, the world's largest occupier-only commercial real estate firm, announced today that Caitlin Mahoney has joined its Boston office as a Senior Advisor in its Life Sciences Practice Group. Mahoney joins Cresa from Colliers, where she served in a similar capacity on its Life Sciences Leasing team, advising biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on complex real estate decisions across Greater Boston and beyond.

Cresa's Life Sciences Practice provides strategic, occupier-only advisory and transaction management services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies at every stage of growth. With an emphasis on remaining cost-effective and flexible so research teams can stay focused on innovation, Mahoney joins a team that has helped numerous emerging and late-stage companies align their real estate strategies with scientific, operational, and capital objectives.

In addition to Colliers, Mahoney held a previous role with CRE firm Jones Lang LaSalle. Her background will serve Cresa's life sciences occupiers well as they navigate decisions around laboratory location, facility design, and long-term portfolio planning. This expertise is particularly valuable as the local market continues to evolve, with more mature companies seeking next-generation facilities while early-stage firms prioritize proximity to leading research institutions and top-tier talent.

"As we look ahead to 2026, our Life Sciences Practice continues to grow in both depth and expertise," said Paul Delaney, Managing Principal at Cresa. "Caitlin brings a strong understanding of the life sciences real estate landscape and a clear commitment to representing occupiers first. We consistently seek out top talent who view transaction management through the tenant's lens, and we are excited to welcome Caitlin to the team."

Mahoney is a member and sponsor of the Breaking 7% network, a Boston-based life sciences group focused on promoting women in venture capital, as well as Transcending Glass, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and non-binary entrepreneurs to build leading science-driven businesses.

For PR and other media-related inquiries, please reach out to:

Jeff Lavery, Principal
Pedigree Public Relations
jefflavery@pedigreepr.com
508.361.7539

About Cresa

Cresa is the world's only global commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Our purpose is to think beyond space, strengthening those we serve and enhancing the quality of life for our clients. Delivered across every industry, Cresa's services include Transaction Management, Workplace Solutions, Project Management, Consulting, Lease Administration, Technology, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Portfolio Solutions. In partnership with London-based Knight Frank, Cresa provides service through 16,000 people, across 380 offices in 51 territories. For more information, please visit www.cresa.com.

SOURCE: Cresa Boston



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/caitlin-mahoney-joins-cresa-boston-life-sciences-practice-as-senior-advisor-1126303

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.