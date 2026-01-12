Caitlin Mahoney Joins Cresa Boston Life Sciences Practice as Senior Advisor

Mahoney brings deep market expertise to guide biotech and pharmaceutical occupiers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Cresa , the world's largest occupier-only commercial real estate firm, announced today that Caitlin Mahoney has joined its Boston office as a Senior Advisor in its Life Sciences Practice Group. Mahoney joins Cresa from Colliers, where she served in a similar capacity on its Life Sciences Leasing team, advising biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on complex real estate decisions across Greater Boston and beyond.

Cresa's Life Sciences Practice provides strategic, occupier-only advisory and transaction management services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies at every stage of growth. With an emphasis on remaining cost-effective and flexible so research teams can stay focused on innovation, Mahoney joins a team that has helped numerous emerging and late-stage companies align their real estate strategies with scientific, operational, and capital objectives.

In addition to Colliers, Mahoney held a previous role with CRE firm Jones Lang LaSalle. Her background will serve Cresa's life sciences occupiers well as they navigate decisions around laboratory location, facility design, and long-term portfolio planning. This expertise is particularly valuable as the local market continues to evolve, with more mature companies seeking next-generation facilities while early-stage firms prioritize proximity to leading research institutions and top-tier talent.

"As we look ahead to 2026, our Life Sciences Practice continues to grow in both depth and expertise," said Paul Delaney, Managing Principal at Cresa. "Caitlin brings a strong understanding of the life sciences real estate landscape and a clear commitment to representing occupiers first. We consistently seek out top talent who view transaction management through the tenant's lens, and we are excited to welcome Caitlin to the team."

Mahoney is a member and sponsor of the Breaking 7% network, a Boston-based life sciences group focused on promoting women in venture capital, as well as Transcending Glass, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and non-binary entrepreneurs to build leading science-driven businesses.

