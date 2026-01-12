The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Colorectal Cancer

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Colorectal Cancer

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with colorectal cancer. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Colorectal cancer forms within the colon or the rectum, primarily impacting people over the age of 55. Symptoms can include diarrhea, constipation, discomfort sitting, or abdominal pain. People living with colorectal cancer often require surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation treatment to destroy the cancerous cells.[1]

"Fighting cancer is hard enough without the added concern of how to afford treatment," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, the Colorectal Cancer Copay Assistance Program will provide critical financial support to help patients access the treatment they urgently need."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 220-1787 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

