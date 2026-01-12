Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
12.01.2026 18:02 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Colorectal Cancer

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Colorectal Cancer

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with colorectal cancer. The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

Colorectal cancer forms within the colon or the rectum, primarily impacting people over the age of 55. Symptoms can include diarrhea, constipation, discomfort sitting, or abdominal pain. People living with colorectal cancer often require surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation treatment to destroy the cancerous cells.[1]

"Fighting cancer is hard enough without the added concern of how to afford treatment," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Thanks to our generous donors, the Colorectal Cancer Copay Assistance Program will provide critical financial support to help patients access the treatment they urgently need."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (855) 220-1787 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley
Senior Director of Communications
margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] MD Anderson Cancer Center, "Colorectal Cancer," https://www.mdanderson.org/cancer-types/colorectal-cancer.html, accessed November 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-colorectal-cancer-1118847

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.