Mentor Announces the 2026 Excellence in Mentoring Award Honorees

Mentoring advocates from across the country will be honored at the 2026 National Mentoring Summit, hosted by MENTOR.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Each year, MENTOR, a national nonprofit that fuels high-quality, relationship-centered practices for young people, recognizes mentoring leaders from around the country who go above and beyond to positively impact young people at the Excellence in Mentoring Awards presentation.

This year's honorees include four individuals and entities who have had a profound impact on the mentoring field, directly and indirectly shaping the young people who benefit from a caring mentor.

"MENTOR is proud to celebrate the 2026 Excellence in Mentoring honorees - waymakers who remind us of what's possible when we choose to show up for young people with consistency, care, and commitment," said MENTOR's CEO, Jermaine Myrie. "Their work and leadership strengthen the youth mentoring movement by expanding access to supportive relationships and elevating what quality mentoring can look like in communities across the country. At a time when so many young people are navigating uncertainty, these honorees stand as proof that relationships can be a powerful force for belonging, opportunity, and hope. We're inspired by their example and grateful for the momentum they help build for a future where every young person can thrive because someone believes in them."

Acclaimed actor and director Tony Goldwyn will serve as the emcee at the awards presentation ceremony on Thursday, February 5, 2026, during the National Mentoring Summit in Washington, DC.

This year's recipients are:

Lifetime Achievement honoree: Dr. David DuBois, University of Illinois, Chicago

Dr. David DuBois has made an extraordinary and enduring contribution to the mentoring movement for more than three decades. His groundbreaking research has shaped the field's understanding of how mentoring relationships work and identified the practices that lead to strong, lasting outcomes for young people and volunteers alike. Through landmark meta-analyses and semiannual studies, Dr. DuBois has provided evidence that empowers policymakers, funders, and practitioners to scale mentoring as a proven support for youth. As the chair of the National Mentoring Resource Center Research Board, he has ensured that the field remains grounded in rigor while never losing sight of the human relationships at the heart of mentoring.

The Echo Award honoree: The Motion Picture & Television Fund

The Motion Picture & Television Fund has demonstrated a visionary commitment to mentoring as a driver of equity, opportunity, and community within the film and television industry. Through its signature program, Passing the Torch, MPTF creates meaningful intergenerational mentoring relationships that honor legacy while opening doors for the next generation, pairing retired industry professionals with students seeking guidance and a sense of belonging. By aligning with the Elements of Effective Practice for Mentoring and partnering with MENTOR California, MPTF ensures its program is grounded in evidence, training, and sustained support. Recognized nationally and globally for its innovative, scalable model, MPTF demonstrates how intentional mentoring can combat ageism, strengthen communities, and shape a more inclusive future - both within the entertainment field and beyond.

Public Elevation honoree: Chef Aarón Sánchez, Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund

Aaro´n Sa´nchez is committed to expanding opportunities and a sense of belonging for young people through mentoring. Through the Aaro´n Sa´nchez Impact Fund, a program of Emeril Lagasse Foundation, he creates sustained pathways that uplift Latino youth by pairing culinary education with caring adult guidance, helping young people turn passion into viable careers. As an award-winning chef and widely recognized media leader, Sa´nchez uses his platform to champion diversity in professional kitchens and shift culture so more people can see themselves and thrive in these spaces. Grounded by his family and deep respect for cultural heritage, his purpose-driven leadership inspires others to invest in mentoring as a force for equity, opportunity, and lasting impact.

Public Service (State & Local) honoree: Mayor Paul TenHaken, City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken firmly believes that the most complex community challenges are best addressed through human relationships. As mayor, he has consistently elevated mentoring as a cornerstone of Sioux Falls' vision for safety, opportunity, and thriving young people and families - using his platform to call on residents, businesses, faith communities, and nonprofits to step forward as mentors. Through the creation of the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative, Mayor TenHaken helped unite public, private, and nonprofit partners around a shared goal of making Sioux Falls a true "City of Mentors," resulting in hundreds of new mentors and dozens of programs working collaboratively. Mayor TenHaken has remained steadfast in championing mentoring as a powerful, human-centered solution, demonstrating how civic leadership can inspire lasting, community-wide commitment to mentoring.

The Excellence in Mentoring Awards are presented annually during MENTOR's National Mentoring Summit in Washington, D.C. This year's Summit takes place on February 4-6, 2026, at the Westin Washington DC Downtown.

To learn more about this year's class and the Excellence in Mentoring Awards, please visit our website at www.mentoring.org.

###

About the Excellence in Mentoring (EIM) Awards: Since 2013, MENTOR has presented the Excellence in Mentoring Awards at the National Mentoring Summit. The EIM Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made tremendous contributions to young people and to the mentoring field. Past recipients of the awards include entrepreneur, educator, and Super Bowl champion Marques Colston; the Milwaukee Bucks; U.S. Representative Don Bacon (NE); U.S. Senator Cory Booker (NJ); and many more.

Acclaimed actor and director Tony Goldwyn will emcee the Excellence in Mentoring awards presentation ceremony on Thursday, February 5, 2026

Contact Information:

Abbie Evans

Chief External Affairs Officer

MENTOR

aevans@mentoring.org

(202) 997-4102

SOURCE: MENTOR

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/mentor-announces-the-2026-excellence-in-mentoring-award-honorees-1125519