New AI Agents Trained on Millions of Multimodal Datasets Will Speed up Biomedical Research Throughout the Healthcare Ecosystem; Also Announcing New Anthropic Relationship

Owkin, the AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology, today announced the launch of its agentic infrastructure for biology, making its best-in-class AI agents available to the healthcare ecosystem. The announcement comes at the JPM Healthcare Conference 2026 and follows Owkin's recent strategic partnerships and its just-announced integration with Claude for Healthcare and Life Sciences by Anthropic.

Owkin, a 10-year-old AI company with $300 million in funding, is introducing the infrastructure, built on a unique advantage: unparalleled, curated, multimodal patient data from diverse geographies, collected from more than 800 hospitals over a decade. While other companies focus primarily on data derived from laboratory research, Owkin's patient data-trained AI agents enable comprehensive and clinically relevant insights that more accurately reflect human disease.

Using organized, real-world patient information, the AI agents can identify biomarkers, interpret complex datasets, and guide clinical trial decision making while preserving proprietary privacy. The agentic approach aims to accelerate drug discovery, improve clinical success rates, and ultimately deliver better treatments to patients faster.

"This announcement represents a fundamental shift in how the healthcare industry can leverage AI for drug discovery and development," said Thomas Clozel, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Owkin. "Owkin has been laser-focused on leveraging patient data. Now, for the first time healthcare companies can use specialized agents to quickly and efficiently assist in research, analysis and clinical trial decision making, from their platform of choice. Our agentic infrastructure is the central connector linking patient data from hospitals, labs, and academic institutions to the pharmaceutical industry through intelligent agents."

The new agentic infrastructure sets the groundwork for Owkin's goal of achieving Biological Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI) AI that can reason across the full complexity of biological systems. Owkin's strategy is to automate scientific research and discovery through Owkin's AI scientist to eventually understand causal biology and reach BASI. This AI scientist will discover and create new treatments and diagnostics for patients.

"Our models lay the foundation for AI that can reason about biology at scale, which is what we define as Biological Artificial Super Intelligence," Clozel continued. "Our platform, domain expertise and the critical partnerships with top AI companies enable us to deliver tangible impact for the healthcare ecosystem globally."

Among the first agents is Pathology Explorer, from Owkin's K Pro community of agents for biology, now available through Claude for Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS) by Anthropic, which showcases the infrastructure's interoperable agentic architecture (launching at the JPM Healthcare Conference). A next-generation tool building on the HIPE (Histo Interpretability Prediction Engine) model, Pathology Explorer delivers 23.7% better classification accuracy while using five times fewer parameters. Computational time is cut dramatically from weeks to hours compared to larger models.

The new agentic infrastructure provides:

Agentic AI for Research and Trials: Agents like Pathology Explorer rapidly identify cell types, gene expression, and biomarkers from digital slides, trained on multimodal, curated patient datasets drawn from over 800 hospitals (part of a network of 104 healthcare centers).

Agents like Pathology Explorer rapidly identify cell types, gene expression, and biomarkers from digital slides, trained on multimodal, curated patient datasets drawn from over 800 hospitals (part of a network of 104 healthcare centers). Seamless Integration: API-driven and MCP-compatible agents can be embedded into existing healthcare industry workflows without disruption or easily accessed through Owkin's agentic copilot for biopharma, K Pro.

API-driven and MCP-compatible agents can be embedded into existing healthcare industry workflows without disruption or easily accessed through Owkin's agentic copilot for biopharma, K Pro. Continuous Improvement: Agents are constantly refined through lab-in-the-loop testing and new patient data.

Agents are constantly refined through lab-in-the-loop testing and new patient data. Validated by Industry Leaders: Partnerships including Anthropic and eight of the top 10 global pharma companies underscore Owkin's capabilities.

About Owkin

Owkin is an AI company on a mission to solve the complexity of biology. It is building the first Biological Artificial Super Intelligence (BASI) by combining powerful biological large language models, multimodal patient data, and agentic software. At the heart of this system is Owkin K, an AI copilot and OwkinZero, its new LLM fine-tuned on biology used by researchers, clinicians, and drug developers to better understand biology, validate scientific hypotheses, and deliver diagnostics and therapies faster. For more information visit www.owkin.com.

