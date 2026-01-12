The diaTribe Foundation: diaTribe Convenes International Consensus to Guide Diabetes Technology Use During Pregnancy

Expert recommendations provide crucial guidance to leverage CGM and AID during pregnancy.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaTribe Foundation announces the publication of the first international consensus statement on the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) and automated insulin delivery (AID) during pregnancy. Published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, the document aims to standardize care, improve outcomes, and ease the daily burden of managing type 1 (T1D), type 2 (T2D), and gestational diabetes (GDM) during pregnancy.
Managing diabetes is exceptionally challenging during pregnancy due to hormonal shifts and narrow glucose targets. As CGM and AID become standard of care in diabetes for their ability to improve management, many enter pregnancy already relying on these technologies or adopt them to help navigate this demanding time.
Despite growing use, application of technology has remained disjointed in pregnancy due to a lack of detailed clinical guidance, particularly for T2D and GDM. "Application of Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Automated Insulin Delivery Technologies for Pregnant Women with Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes or Gestational Diabetes Mellitus" was developed by experts across six continents to address this gap.
"It is absolutely possible to have a safe and healthy pregnancy with diabetes, and technologies can help-but these tools are often underutilized due to limited research, few devices approved for use in pregnancy, and a lack of clear guidance," said Dr. Katrien Benhalima, endocrinologist and chair of the expert author group. "Publishing this consensus is a key step to ensuring that maternal healthcare for people with diabetes continues to improve as technologies evolve."
The paper provides 14 specific recommendations, including:
- Guidance on picking AID systems and adapting settings to meet pregnancy-specific physiological needs, including detailed charts with device-specific recommendations
- Considerations for technology use during preconception, pregnancy, labor and delivery, and the immediate postpartum period
- CGM time in range targets specifically for T2D and GDM, expanding upon previous standards set for T1D.
The consensus aims to support key members of the pregnancy care team who may be less familiar with diabetes technologies, including primary care and obstetrics providers, through recommendations based on the latest evidence and clinical experience. By confirming these technologies can be safely used during pregnancy, the authors also hope to increase device access and user confidence.
This initiative was led by The diaTribe Foundation and strengthened by input from 25 leading global bodies, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Breakthrough T1D, European Association for the Study of Diabetes, and World Organization of Family Doctors.
The diaTribe Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes and advocating for action. We ensure that people have the resources and education needed to thrive with diabetes, bring people with diabetes to the conversation on regulatory issues, connect the field and the diabetes community, and change the narrative around diabetes.
