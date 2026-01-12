New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CORT) or certain of its officers and directors issued misleading and false statements and/or failed to disclose information material to investors in violation of federal securities laws.

Corcept is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, psychiatric and oncologic disorders.

On December 31, 2025, Corcept announced in a press release that the "U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA or the Agency) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism." The Company stated in the press release that "the Agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness."

Following this news, Corcept's stock price fell more than 50%, to a closing price of $34.80 per share on December 31, 2025.

If you have purchased Corcept common stock, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at mminhas@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott is an international law firm known for its expertise in representing corporate clients, institutional investors, businesses, and individuals harmed by anticompetitive conduct or other forms of wrongdoing, including securities law and shareholder violations.

With 150 attorneys plus supporting staff in eight offices in the United States as well as one office in Canada and three in Europe, our advocacy has resulted in significant monetary settlements on behalf of our clients, along with other forms of relief.

To learn more about Scott+Scott, our attorneys, or complex case resolution, please visit www.scott-scott.com.

This may be considered Attorney Advertising.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280067

Source: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP