Industry veteran to lead Sentinel's entry into UK living sector

Sentinel Real Estate ("Sentinel") announced today that Ben Sanderson has joined the firm as Managing Director, where he will lead the firm's entry into the UK living sector. Based in Sentinel's new London office, Sanderson will oversee the establishment of Sentinel's fully integrated investment platform in the UK. His work comes at a time when the UK is especially attractive for investment, due to significant housing shortages. Several sub-asset classes such as build-to-rent (BTR), single-family homes, purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA), and senior living offer strong investment opportunities across the country.

"Ben's extensive track record in UK and European institutional real estate, combined with his deep understanding of the living sector, makes him the ideal choice to establish Sentinel's UK platform," said Michael Streicker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel. "We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Ben that dates back more than 15 years. His proven ability to expand and build new lines of business and his established reputation within the institutional investment community will be invaluable as we bring Sentinel's integrated living expertise to the UK market."

Sanderson has over 25 years of global real estate experience, with particular expertise in residential investment across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Aviva Investors, where he was responsible for the global real estate and infrastructure businesses, overseeing strategic direction and managing implementation of real estate investments across multiple risk profiles, including the establishment and execution of new residential investment programs spanning the UK and Europe.

"The UK living sector represents a compelling investment opportunity, given the significant undersupply of high-quality, affordable rental housing units and the still nascent nature of institutional penetration in the market," said Sanderson. "I look forward to building upon Sentinel's proven track record as a global multifamily investor and operator to provide a vertically integrated investment solution to meet the growing demand for professionally managed rental housing across the UK."

A recognized industry leader, Sanderson served as Chair of the Investment Property Forum from 2020-2022 and continues as a Board Member. He holds a BA in Economics from the University of York and an MA in Macroeconomics from the University of Liverpool.

About Sentinel Real Estate

Established in 1969, Sentinel Real Estate is a New York City-based independently owned real estate investment management firm. The firm currently has $9.5 billion of institutional-quality real estate assets under management on behalf of 118 domestic and international clients. Sentinel maintains offices throughout the United States, as well as corporate offices in the UK, the Netherlands, and Australia. The firm's portfolio currently comprises over 29,000 apartment units and 5.2 million square feet of commercial real estate. Sentinel operates on a vertically integrated platform with 800 employees performing all phases of the investment process including on-site property management. For more information about Sentinel, please visit www.sentinelcorp.com.

