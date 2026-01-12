

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE vVARDIS Founders Present Drill-Free Early Cavity Treatment and Unveil Global Cavity Awareness Campaign at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference vVARDIS founders Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi share details on oral healthcare company's remarkable growth trajectory - with over 2 million teeth treated in 24 months - at premiere healthcare investment event SAN FRANCISCO, CA - January 12, 2026 - vVARDIS , a Swiss high-growth healthcare company, active in the development of innovative dental products, today presented its pioneering solution for the treatment of early cavities, Curodont , at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Founded by dentist-entrepreneur sisters Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, vVARDIS is recognized for its commitment to advancing the standard of non-invasive dental care through Curodont, its drill-free solution for dental professionals. The product has experienced rapid growth and attracted significant investor attention since its launch in the U.S. market two years ago. The vVARDIS founders returned to the conference stage after being personally highlighted by J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon at the 2025 event- rare in the conference's history. This recognition highlights vVARDIS' status as an innovative, disruptive and rapidly growing company in the dental sector. "Being recognized by Jamie Dimon and invited to return as presenters at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is an extraordinary honor-not just for us, but for the entire field of oral health," said Dr. Haley Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS. "This platform has amplified our ability to reach the world's leading healthcare innovators and investors, accelerating our mission to transform how cavities are treated globally and improve overall health through better oral health." During their presentation at the conference, Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi showcased vVARDIS as a company founded by dentists and serial dental entrepreneurs, dedicated to addressing the global burden of cavities as indicated by the World Health Organization. They highlighted that, prior to the launch of Curodont, dental professionals had no non-invasive restorative treatment option for early-stage cavities; drilling and filling was the only available approach. Curodont, vVARDIS' innovative flagship technology, offers significant benefits to both patients and dental professionals as a non-invasive, environmentally friendly solution for the treatment of early-stage cavities. At the presentation, they shared vVARDIS' ongoing commercial momentum and strong growth metrics, including over 2 million teeth treated in the U.S. alone in 24 months[1]. The presentation underscored vVARDIS' unique investment proposition, emphasizing the company's access to a large and growing market, its breakthrough science and proven clinical results, and the significant commercial momentum achieved in recent years-making Curodont the fastest-growing dental product in its category in the U.S.[2]. "Presenting at J.P. Morgan Healthcare marks a turning point for dentistry, as the connection between oral and overall health is being recognized and championed by the broader healthcare industry and investors," said Dr. Goly Abivardi, DMD, co-CEO and co-founder of vVARDIS. "With this support, we're able to accelerate a ground-breaking, transformational innovation towards non-invasive, early-intervention dental care similar to the advancements that medicine embraced years ago. As dentists, we are delighted to bring forward the first non-invasive treatment for early-stage cavities through in-depth restoration of lost minerals - a restorative treatment without artificial materials - that promises to elevate the standard of care for patients around the world." With more than 25 years of science, vVARDIS' Curodont is backed by universities internationally and has earned the endorsement of renowned thought leaders, clinical experts, and innovators across the dental profession. Dr. German O. Gallucci, Chair of the Department of Restorative Dentistry and Biomaterials Sciences at Harvard School of Dental Medicine, said, "Curodont is highly effective for treatment of early decays. This new non-invasive therapeutic option is a game changer in the battle against tooth decay." At the conference, vVARDIS' founders Drs. Haley & Goly Abivardi also initiated a new global public health awareness campaign addressing the widespread and under-recognized global cavity crisis. Launched under the name "Save Teeth Save Lives" and symbolized by a turquoise ribbon, the initiative highlights the strong link between oral health and overall health and aims to drive greater awareness for earlier intervention and non-invasive approaches to the treatment of cavities worldwide. The presence of cavities is the most prevalent non-communicable disease worldwide and the most widespread health issue in the U.S., affecting nearly 90 percent of adults aged 20 to 64. It is also the most common chronic childhood disease, with about 52 percent of children having experienced a cavity in their baby teeth by age 8. Despite its prevalence across all demographic groups, cavities disproportionately impact vulnerable populations, including children and low-income communities; they contribute to serious and costly chronic conditions such as heart disease, and if left untreated, can lead to a 26 percent increased risk of all-cause mortality[3]. Only in the U.S., 32 million school hours and 92 million work hours are lost annually due to unplanned and emergency cavity treatments. The progression from early-stage decay to bigger cavities can be rapid, especially in children, but there is a critical window to halt this process and even restore tooth health throughout the depth of the early cavities with Curodont. Drs. Abivardi wore and distributed the ribbons throughout the conference, inviting attendees to join the movement and raise awareness about this overlooked epidemic. Through early intervention, fear-free and drill-free treatments, the awareness campaign supports lifelong oral health, dignity, and well-being. vVARDIS' innovation has been recognized by Dental Advisor, which just named the company 2026 Innovative Company of the Year. Additionally, Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus received the Research Award which is a recognition of vVARDIS' commitment to science-driven solutions that empower dental professionals to enhance patient care and outcomes. vVARDIS' momentum has been fueled by $85 million in funding from OrbiMed and an expanded partnership with Henry Schein, helping to accelerate the company's growth across North America. Today, Curodont is being rapidly adopted by dental practices and is now available in nearly 12 percent of dental offices in the U.S., including leading DSOs such as Aspen Dental and Heartland Dental. Curodont is transforming oral care standards and addressing an over $30 billion opportunity in oral health in the U.S. market. vVARDIS is a disruptive high-growth Swiss healthcare company located in Zug, Switzerland that offers groundbreaking biomimetic, non-invasive solutions for dental professionals under the Curodont brand. Founded by Drs. Haley and Goly Abivardi, sisters, Swiss dentists, innovators, and awarded entrepreneurs, vVARDIS is the result of more than 25 years of research, paired with the commitment of its founders to make an impact on people's lives, especially the underserved. vVARDIS' mission is to expand access to novel approaches to the standard of care in dentistry with the purpose of improving oral health - the foundation for overall health. vVARDIS is backed by more than 25 years of science, 230 scientific publications, including meta-analysis, peer-reviewed clinical studies and a long-term peer-reviewed real-world evidence study demonstrating a success rate above 90 percent. It has been used in clinical practice for more than 10 years. Curodont is already mentioned in lectures at renowned universities as a standard of care for the treatment of early cavities. vVARDIS is a member of the WEF Innovator Communities. For more information, visit vVARDIS at www.vVARDIS.com and www.linkedin.com/company/vvardis . About Curodont

Using a proprietary biomimetic formulation, Curodont is a groundbreaking drill-free, needle-free treatment for early cavities. Working together with minerals in the saliva, Curodont treats the early cavities by hydroxyapatite generation throughout the depth of the lesion. Curodont is fast and easy to apply by a dental professional: once the formula is applied, it disperses through the enamel and repairs the missing parts of the tooth (lesions) with minerals from saliva by mimicking the way nature created teeth (biomimetic). The beauty of this product is that Curodont helps patients save the natural tooth structure without artificial filling materials. # # #

[1] Data on file [2] vVARDIS' ranked first in growth rate in the 2024 vs 2023 and YTD June 2025 periods among dental manufacturers with more than $1M sales in both the all merchandise & small equipment categories and preventive (Source: SDM Northcoast, LLC). [3] Liu J et al. Int J Epidemiol. 2022;51:1291-1303



