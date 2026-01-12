Remergify, Inc.: Seedless Wallet to Integrate TrustNFT's Revolutionary Address Poisoning Protection

Remergify's Flagship Wallet Product to Eliminate $1.4 Billion Annual Scam Vector Through Identity-Based Transfer Technology

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Remergify, Inc., a leader in blockchain innovation and corporate asset revitalization, today announced that its Seedless Wallet platform (SeedlessWallet.com) will integrate TrustNFT.io's groundbreaking anti-poisoning protocol, making it the first major wallet provider to offer structural protection against address poisoning attacks that cost crypto users over $1.4 billion in 2025 alone.

The integration eliminates the single largest vulnerability in cryptocurrency transfers by replacing raw address exposure with identity-bound transfer objects, making address poisoning attacks structurally impossible rather than relying on user vigilance.

"Traditional wallets have asked users to do the impossible: perfectly verify 42-character addresses in an irreversible system," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "The recent $50 million USDT loss proved this model is fundamentally broken. With TrustNFT integration, Seedless Wallet becomes the safest way to transfer crypto - period. We're not just improving security; we're eliminating an entire attack vector."

Address poisoning attacks exploit a critical design flaw in current wallet architectures. Scammers generate lookalike addresses, poison transaction histories, and trick users into sending funds to wrong destinations. Recent high-profile losses include a $50 million USDT transfer in December 2025, where a sophisticated user following best practices still lost funds irreversibly.

TrustNFT's protocol replaces this vulnerable model with identity-based transfers:

Users send to human-readable identities (ENS names, email addresses) instead of raw blockchain addresses

Two-phase execution provides verification checkpoint before funds move

Addresses are resolved on-chain at execution time and never exposed to users

Attempted poisoning attacks fail automatically as there's no address to copy-paste

"We've flipped the security model," Fine continued. "Seedless Wallet already removed the burden of seed phrase management. Now we're removing the burden of address verification. Users shouldn't need to be cryptography experts to safely transfer value."

The integration positions Seedless Wallet at the forefront of next-generation wallet security as institutional adoption accelerates and regulatory scrutiny intensifies. With major financial institutions increasingly entering the crypto space, consumer protection mechanisms are transitioning from optional features to mandatory infrastructure.

"Every traditional payment system has guardrails - ACH has verification steps, wire transfers require multiple confirmations, credit cards have fraud protection," said Fine. "Crypto never built these guardrails. TrustNFT is that missing infrastructure layer, and Seedless Wallet users will be the first to benefit."

The TrustNFT integration will roll out to Seedless Wallet users in Q1 2026, with initial deployment focusing on high-value transfers before expanding to all transaction types. The feature will be available across all blockchain networks supported by Seedless Wallet, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Solana.

Technical Integration Details

The integration leverages TrustNFT's audited smart contract protocol and SDK, requiring minimal changes to existing Seedless Wallet user experience while providing maximum security enhancement:

Identity Resolution: Seamless ENS, email, and future DID support

Smart Contract Security: Multi-audited protocol with formal verification

Gas Optimization: Minimal additional cost (~$0.15-0.30 on Layer 2 networks)

Cross-Chain Support: Works across all EVM-compatible chains and Solana

Developer Tools: Full API access for advanced users and integrations

Market Impact

Industry analysts estimate address poisoning attacks account for approximately 12-15% of total cryptocurrency scam losses, a figure that grows proportionally as transaction sizes increase. With institutional treasuries now regularly moving eight and nine-figure amounts on-chain, the need for structural security solutions has become critical.

"This isn't just a feature announcement - it's a statement about where the industry needs to go," Fine said. "As Seedless Wallet integrates TrustNFT, we're setting the standard. Other wallets will follow because their enterprise clients will demand it. We're leading."

About Remergify

Remergify specializes in revitalizing and modernizing underutilized corporate and digital assets by deploying blockchain-native platforms, including identity solutions, tokenization infrastructure, and sector-specific compliance solutions. The company owns and operates a portfolio of revenue-ready Web3 assets including TrustNFT.io, SeedlessWallet.com, and specialized verticals such as Weed.TrustNFT.io and HealthTrustNFT.com. Remergify's corporate resurrection model combines blockchain technology with strategic asset deployment to create immediate relevance and shareholder value. For more information, visit www.remergify.com .

About Seedless Wallet

Seedless Wallet (SeedlessWallet.com) is a next-generation cryptocurrency wallet that eliminates the complexity and security risks associated with traditional seed phrase management. Using advanced cryptographic techniques and user-friendly authentication, Seedless Wallet makes cryptocurrency accessible to mainstream users while maintaining institutional-grade security. The wallet's "Remember Me" approach puts the burden of security on the platform, not the user, representing the future of accessible cryptocurrency management. Learn more at www.seedlesswallet.com .

About TrustNFT

TrustNFT.io is a blockchain security infrastructure protocol that eliminates address poisoning attacks through identity-bound transfer objects. By replacing raw address exposure with verifiable identity resolution, TrustNFT makes cryptocurrency transfers as safe and intuitive as traditional payment systems while preserving blockchain's decentralization and security guarantees. The protocol is designed for integration into wallets, treasury platforms, and institutional custody solutions. More information at www.trustnft.io .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, technical integration challenges, market adoption rates, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics in the cryptocurrency wallet market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Stuart Fine CEO, Remergify Email: stuart@remergify.com Web: www.remergify.com

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/seedless-wallet-to-integrate-trustnfts-revolutionary-address-poisonin-1126357