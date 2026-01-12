New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Matt Stang, former High Times co-owner and Chief Revenue Officer, recently announced his return to the publication for its new era. Matthew Stang is partnering with HBI Innovations - independent distributor of the RAW brand of smoking accessories - founder Josh Kesselman for this venture. Stang and Kesselman paid $3.5 million to acquire the counterculture magazine and brand. This new era for High Times plans to rebuild the magazine's digital presence to host podcasts and platform experts and community voices and pay homage to the brand's iconic legacy. "It's time to bring back and revive the community we built together," Matt Stang stated.





Former High Times co-owner Matthew Woodstock Stang with Josh Kesselman, who paid $3.5 million for the High Times intellectual property rights. Photo: Big Freezy

Matt Stang started as an intern at High Times in the late early 2000s. He spent nearly two decades inside the brand, eventually rising to the Chief Revenue Officer position and worked to expand the magazine's reach during the early days of legalization. One of Matt Stang's most notable contributions was the Cannabis Cup. Under his guidance, Matthew Stang helped the event evolve from a small gathering in Amsterdam into a multi-city, international celebration of cannabis culture. "It was never just about the trophies," Matt Stang told High Times, "It was about recognition. Community. Celebration."1





Matthew Woodstock Stang started as an intern at High Times in the early 2000s. (May 1992 Issue of High Times featuring a cover story on John Lennon)

In a statement on the magazine's new era, Matt Stang said he and Kesselman are positioning High Times as an authority on cannabis and psychedelics. "At its heart, this is about reigniting the passion of longtime fans while inspiring a new generation to carry the torch forward. It's about sharing connection and honoring the culture we love so dearly."2

1. High Times. "HIGH TIMES RETURNS: The Counterculture Giant Reclaims Its Roots." hightimes.com, 17 June 2025, https://hightimes.com/news/high-times-returns-the-counterculture-giant-reclaims-its-roots/. Accessed 12 January 2026.

2. Jackson, Margaret. "Marijuana brand High Times to return after $3.5 million acquisition." MJBizDaily, 17 June 2025, https://mjbizdaily.com/news/marijuana-brand-high-times-to-return-after-3-5-million-acquisition/405176/. Accessed 12 January 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280065

Source: Honest Media , LLC