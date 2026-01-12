Traxys S.à.r.l., Investment Aktiebolaget Spiltan and other major shareholders of Comax 2 AB the holding company of Carbomax AB -are pleased to announce that they have signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to sell 100% interests to Traxys Group. Carbomax AB is a leading Swedish trading house and industrial operator specializing in ferroalloys, carbon products and briquettes. The transaction aims to strengthen Traxys' presence in the Scandinavian market and support the region's transition toward sustainable steel production.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the first quarter 2026 following clearance by Swedish authorities, including foreign direct investment and antitrust approvals.

Carbomax serves regional steel plants and most of foundries across the Nordics. With its strategic location near Västerås harbor and integrated processing capabilities Carbomax is well-positioned to capitalize on growing demand for green steel and sustainable raw materials.

Mark Kristoff, CEO of Traxys Group, stated:

"Through this transaction, Traxys Group will expand in Scandinavia. Carbomax's market position and operational expertise will accelerate our growth and enhance our ability to serve customers in a rapidly evolving industry."

Ryan Campbell, Executive Vice President of Traxys Group, added:

"We are excited to move forward with this acquisition. Carbomax's capabilities and relationships in the Nordic steel sector align perfectly with our long-term vision. Together, we will unlock significant synergies and create value for all stakeholders."

Richard Jansson, CEO of Carbomax AB, commented:

"This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Carbomax. Joining forces with Traxys will allow us to leverage their global network and expertise while continuing to deliver sustainable solutions to our customers in the Nordics."

Robert Idegren, Founder of Carbomax AB, said:

"When I started Carbomax, the vision was to create a reliable partner for the steel industry with a focus on quality and innovation. Seeing the company become part of Traxys Group is a proud moment and a testament to the hard work of our team."

Göran Pallmar, COO of Spiltan Invest AB, representing the exiting shareholders, stated:

"We are pleased to have supported Carbomax's growth journey and believe Traxys is the ideal partner to take the company to the next level. This transaction reflects our commitment to backing strong businesses and creating long-term value."

About Traxys Group:

TRAXYS is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its logistics, marketing, distribution, supply chain management, and trading activities are conducted by over 450 employees in over 20 offices worldwide, and its annual turnover reaches ~USD 10 billion. TRAXYS is engaged in sourcing, trading, marketing, and distributing non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw materials, and energy.

The Group serves a broad base of industrial customers and offers a full range of commercial and financial services. TRAXYS is committed to the highest internationally recognized principles for responsible business conduct, and to ensuring that its operations are equitable, sustainable, and transparent.

TRAXYS premises its practices on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that enable Traxys to set a leading example for the responsible sourcing and trading of metals and minerals.

Please visit www.traxys.com for more information.

About Spiltan Invest AB:

Spiltan Invest AB is a Stockholm-based investment firm, listed on the Nordic Growth Market (ticker: SPLTN), holding approximately 1,300 shareholders and managing an asset portfolio valued at roughly SEK 8.5 billion. Since its founding in 1986, Spiltan's philosophy has focused on long-term minority investments in small and medium-sized Swedish companies across tech, finance, real estate, and industry aiming for 15-19% annual returns without a predetermined exit strategy.

Please visit www.spiltan.se for more information.

About Carbomax AB:

Founded in July 1992 by Robert Idegren, Carbomax AB is based in Västerås, Sweden, and specializes in providing carbon products, ferroalloys, and briquettes for steel plants and foundries across the Nordic region. It operates an advanced facility equipped for drying, crushing, sieving, packaging, warehousing, and briquetting.

Carbomax offers a diverse range of tailored carbon products used in decarburizing, slag foaming in electric arc furnaces and carbon reduction processes. Since 2011, the company has pioneered sustainable briquetting solutions, processing industrial waste and by-products for recycling into raw materials, further reducing reliance on virgin resources. Their expanded product portfolio also includes standard and specialty ferroalloys, such as ferro niobium, nickel, ferro molybdenum and minor metals.

Please visit www.carbomax.se for more information.

