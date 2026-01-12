First Marketing Authorization granted in France for the treatment of ricin poisoning, one of the most toxic natural substances in the world and a recognized priority biological threat. Ricimed addresses a previously unmet medical need in the management of severe and potentially fatal ricin intoxications.

Supported by the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs (the Directorate General of Armaments and the French Military Health Service), the development of Ricimed illustrates Fabentech's transition to a new scale and, with recent support from the European HERA Invest program, reinforces its positioning as a reference player in medical countermeasures against biological threats, serving both civilian and military markets.

Fabentech, a French biopharmaceutical company specializing in medical countermeasures against biological threats, today announces that it has been granted Marketing Authorization for Ricimed, a treatment for ricin poisoning.

Ricimed, an antidote against one of the most toxic natural substances in the world

In addition to supportive care, and in severe situations requiring immediate administration, Ricimed represents a new therapeutic option for the management of acute ricin intoxication.

Ricin, among the most dangerous naturally occurring substances, can cause death within hours or days regardless of the route of exposure, making it a major biological threat for many countries.

Having demonstrated its ability to specifically target and neutralize ricin before irreversible damage occurs, Ricimed is an antibody-based therapy relying on polyclonal antibodies, addressing the absence of any vaccine or specific treatment to date.

A Marketing Authorization paving the way for Fabentech's commercial development

The Marketing Authorisation granted in France marks a major milestone for Fabentech, opening the way to a commercial phase. The company has recently secured more than €20 million in multi-year contracts with several European countries and is preparing the international deployment of Ricimed.

Beyond national support, Fabentech's development programs benefit from the backing of leading European institutions across its pipeline of medical countermeasures. This portfolio currently includes five active and promising programs, three dedicated to biodefence solutions and two targeting emerging infectious diseases. In October 2024, Fabentech secured €20 million in financing from the European Investment Bank under the HERA Invest program, to accelerate its research and development, bioproduction, commercialization and international expansion.

Sébastien Iva, Chief Executive Officer of Fabentech, to conclude:

Ricin represents a critical challenge at the crossroads of security and public health. Its toxicity and potential use as a biological weapon make it a major threat, closely monitored by governments and public authorities worldwide. Ricimed contributes to the deployment of a European health shield against intentional biological threats. The granting of this Marketing Authorization represents a decisive step for Fabentech, which now positions itself as the European leader in the fight against biological threats."

About Fabentech

Founded in 2009 and based in Lyon, Fabentech is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, production and marketing of polyclonal antibodies for responding to emergency health situations.

Specializing in biothreats and working in close partnership with the European Authorities, the company's goal is to build a domestic and European shield against the biological threats that are the greatest risk to public health by producing and marketing targeted antidotes for preventive stockpiling.

The polyclonal antibody technology used by Fabentech holds great potential for the development of antidotes against bioterrorist attacks and treatments for numerous infectious diseases.

Fabentech has 50 staff and is financially supported by leading investors such as Definvest and Institut Mérieux.

For more information: www.fabentech.com

