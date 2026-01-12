Anzeige
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
12.01.2026 20:38 Uhr
3BL Joins Double the Donation Community User Conference, Jan. 22

Session Highlights: Best Practices for Driving Engagement around Impact Stories

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Communications professionals seeking to adapt and capitalize on the meteoric rise of AI answer engines are invited to attend a 2026 Double the Donation Community User Conference session featuring 3BL's best practices for driving engagement.

"Amplify Your Mission: How Nonprofits Can Leverage Targeted Distribution and Engagement Analytics" will be presented by John Arvanitis, director of customer success for 3BL, on Jan. 22 at noon ET. Registration for this virtual event is free.

Register here: https://doublethedonation.com/community-user-conference/

"The content you create, the stories you tell about your organizational commitments, and where users engage with that content, can be the difference between a missed opportunity and a breakthrough partnership," said Arvanitis, who has counseled hundreds of communications professionals during his eight years with 3BL."

"We aren't just talking about social media engagement or link clicks. We're talking about reaching corporate networks and workplace giving audiences," Arvanitis added. "If your goal is to strengthen relationships with corporate donors, this session is for you."

During the webcast, Arvanits will share actionable strategies to get nonprofit impact stories in front of the right eyes and enhance presence in the large language models (LLMs) underlying AI chatbots and answer engines. The session will also discuss how to utilize Double the Donation's newsroom to syndicate featured stories.

With a goal to "maximize every opportunity," the Double the Donation Community User Conference starts at 11 a.m. ET on Jan. 22 and continues for two days. The event is designed to equip attendees with the fundamentals, peer insights, and practical enhancement strategies needed to maximize each workplace giving channel in 2026 and beyond.

About Double the Donation

Double the Donation is the leading provider of matching gift and workplace giving automation software for nonprofits and educational institutions. The company's tools help organizations raise more by identifying and engaging supporters eligible for corporate giving programs.

To learn more, chat with a matching gift expert at https://doublethedonation.com/get-a-demo

About 3BL

3BL has revolutionized how brands share impact stories about people and the planet.

By leveraging our proprietary technology and expansive distribution network, purpose-driven companies rely on 3BL to access disparate and hard-to-reach stakeholders. And, with 3BL's best-in-class analytics suite, clients can measure results and build a positive reputation that lasts.

The 3BL Brand Studio combines 20+ years of editorial expertise from TriplePundit, and the reach of 3BL's unrivaled distribution network, so you can find new ways to tell your stories better and share them more widely across your target audiences.

To learn more, visit 3bl.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3bl-joins-double-the-donation-community-user-conference-jan.-22-1126373

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
