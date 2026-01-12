Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Andrés A. Bohórquez, entrepreneur, author, and advocate for authentic connection, is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, Connection Over Clout: Building a Life of Purpose Through Genuine Relationships. This transformative memoir explores the power of fostering meaningful relationships over chasing status and superficial connections in both personal and professional spheres.

In Connection Over Clout, Bohórquez opens up about his journey from humble beginnings, working alongside his parents in a cleaning business, to navigating the high-stakes worlds of real estate, business consulting, and the entertainment industry. Drawing on stories from his diverse experiences, Bohórquez offers readers profound insights into how the simple act of showing up, listening, and truly connecting with others has propelled his success and enriched his life.

The book delves into the principle that relationships, not titles or clout, are the key to creating lasting success. From unexpected encounters in New York City to mentorship from industry giants, Bohórquez highlights the importance of empathy, generosity, and patience in building trust and long-term partnerships. Through his narrative, he encourages readers to prioritize authentic connections and avoid the common trap of chasing the fleeting rewards of fame, wealth, and prestige.

"This book is for anyone tired of the constant hustle for status," says Bohórquez. "It's about how showing up with intention and building trust can open doors that networking and clout chasing never will. In the end, it's not about how many people you know, but how deeply you connect with the ones who truly matter."

Connection Over Clout offers practical advice and strategies for readers to apply in their own lives, helping them to embrace a slower, more thoughtful approach to success. By shifting the focus from external validation to internal fulfillment, the book guides individuals towards a life where purpose and passion guide every decision, allowing for sustained growth without sacrificing personal integrity.

Andres A. Bohórquez was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and has called New York home since age ten. A CUNY honors graduate in Sound Design for the Moving Image, he's worked from TV directing to performing-arts videography and service-industry leadership-experiences that shaped his people-first approach. He founded Green Mo., a values-driven marketing studio that helps purpose-led brands grow while channeling profits to environmental education and tree-planting initiatives. Andres is also the author of Go Zero to Be a Hero, a children's book inspiring everyday sustainability. His work-and this book-champion the idea that real success comes from human connection, not status or self-promotion.

