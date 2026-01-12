Prime Minister's Youth Program: Investing in Youth, Building Futures: Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan's UK Visit

Prime Minister's Youth Program delegation under Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan concludes successful visit to UK

Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's world, where the energy and ideas of young people defne economic resilience and global infuence, Pakistan's engagement with the international community increasingly refects how it nurtures its youth. Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan's visit to the United Kingdom in January 2026, marked a shift from traditional diplomacy toward a more youth-driven approach, combining economic, digital and humanitarian engagement.

The journey began in London at the Pakistan High Commission, where Chairman PMYP met with H.E. Dr. Mohammad Faisal, High Commissioner of Pakistan to the United Kingdom. They discussed the Prime Minister's vision of moving beyond traditional job creation toward sustainable employment and economic self-sufficiency for young people. Rana Mashhood shared how the Prime Minister's Youth Programme brings together federal ministries, financial institutions, chambers of commerce, the private sector, and international partners under a single framework. He highlighted the role of Pakistan's overseas missions in connecting diaspora resources with youth-focused initiatives, skills development, and global employment opportunities, showing how structured cooperation can create lasting impact.

At Marlborough House, Chairman PMYP met with Dr. Arjoon Suddhoo, Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth Secretariat, to discuss Pakistan's growing leadership in multilateral youth platforms. As Co-Chair of the 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Task Force, Rana Mashhood emphasized the importance of protecting and strengthening the Commonwealth Youth Programme and ensuring its funding remains dedicated to youth-led initiatives. He stressed that youth empowerment is not only a national priority but a global responsibility, particularly as young people across the Commonwealth face shared challenges in employment, climate change, and economic inclusion. The meeting also recognized the Commonwealth's technical collaboration with Pakistan on projects such as the national Esports Policy and the Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, one of the country's largest youth fnancing programs.

Humanitarian engagement also formed a key part of the visit, exemplifed by the interaction with the Muslim Hands Open Kitchen in Hounslow. Rana Mashhood described the initiative as a powerful refection of overseas Pakistanis' commitment to humanity, noting that its impact comes from consistency and dignity rather than scale. The Open Kitchen, recognized by British authorities and international organizations, has become a symbol of compassion and service, projecting a positive image of Pakistan across the United Kingdom.

The visit further highlighted Pakistan's focus on digital innovation and future economies during discussions with British Esports. Meeting with Mr. Chester King, opportunities were explored in Esports policy development, digital skills training, curriculum design, and institutional strengthening. Esports was presented not merely as entertainment, but as a fast-growing global industry capable of ofering meaningful career pathways in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Engagement with Pakistani youth diaspora members and students from leading institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge reinforced the vision of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme. Chairman PMYP highlighted that nearly 70 percent of Pakistan's population is under 30, making youth the country's most valuable strategic asset. The discussions also showcased active youth leadership, with Bisma Qamar, Member of the National Youth Council, joining the delegation and contributing to conversations on inclusion, representation, and youth-led solutions. Diaspora youth were encouraged to connect Pakistan's talent with global opportunities.

Taken together, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan's UK visit reflected a broader transformation in how Pakistan approaches youth development internationally. By combining policy dialogue, humanitarian work, digital innovation, and diaspora collaboration, the visit positioned young people not as passive beneficiaries, but as active partners in shaping Pakistan's future. As the country navigates a rapidly changing global landscape, the message is clear: investing in youth is not just about creating opportunities today, but about building sustainable progress for generations to come.

Attachments