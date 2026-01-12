Seaside Georgia Announces Strategic Expansion of Portfolio to Meet Growing International Demand for Black Sea Real Estate

BATUMI, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Seaside Georgia, a real estate consultancy and advisory firm based in the Adjara region, today announced an expansion of its project portfolio and the introduction of a new service framework. The initiative is intended to facilitate international participation in the coastal residential and hospitality sectors of Georgia.

This operational growth follows a period of increased activity along the Black Sea coast, specifically within Batumi, Gonio, and Kobuleti. Seaside Georgia's updated operations will prioritize developments that adhere to international construction standards and sustainable urban planning protocols.

"As the Georgian Black Sea coast continues to grow as a destination for tourism and residency, the requirement for transparent, data-driven services has increased," stated Luka Tskhadadze, co-founder of the company.

The rollout includes an expanded suite of advisory services designed to assist clients through the property acquisition process, including legal due diligence, architectural assessment, and property management. This "single-window" approach is intended to address the procedural requirements of cross-border real estate transactions.

Seaside Georgia's new framework also emphasizes infrastructure integration. The firm is focusing on projects located near the Batumi Boulevard expansions and those incorporating sustainable technologies, reflecting current trends in buyer preferences for energy-efficient living.

The regional market is supported by Georgia's economic policies, which include a simplified property registration system and specific tax structures for property owners. Seaside Georgia's expansion aims to support the local economy by facilitating international transactions and assisting in the development of hospitality infrastructure.

About Seaside Georgia Seaside Georgia is a real estate consultancy and advisory firm operating in Georgia. The company focuses on the Black Sea coastal market, providing services for residential and commercial property transactions. Seaside Georgia provides market analysis and administrative support to international clients navigating the Georgian property sector.

