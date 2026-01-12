Anzeige
Montag, 12.01.2026
WKN: A2QQZK | ISIN: US81689T1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
12.01.2026 22:06 Uhr
Assaí Announces Intention to File a Form 15F to Deregister in the United States under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934


SÃO PAULO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (B3: ASAI3) ("Assaí") announces its intention to file a Form 15F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to terminate the registration of its common shares and American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") under Section 12(g) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and to terminate its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act. Upon filing Form 15F, Assaí's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be suspended immediately and are expected to terminate 90 days after the filing, barring any objection by the SEC.

Assaí will maintain the listing of its common shares on the Novo Mercado segment of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, its primary trading market, under the ticker "ASAI3," and will continue to comply with Brazilian disclosure requirements. Periodic reports, annual and interim results, and communications will remain available on Assaí's website (https://ri.assai.com.br), including in English.

In addition, Assaí's ADSs, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange prior to market opening on January 10, 2025, will remain eligible for trading in the U.S. over-the-counter markets under the ticker "ASAIY."

Assaí reserves the right, for any reason, to delay the Form 15F filing, to withdraw the filing prior to effectiveness, and to otherwise change its plans in respect of deregistration and termination of its reporting obligations under applicable U.S. federal securities laws in any way.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Statements other than historical facts, including our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking. The words "maintain", "plans" and "intends" and similar expressions, as they relate to Sendas, identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties. They are based on many assumptions and factors, including economic, market, industry, and operating conditions. Changes in these assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward-looking statements speak only for the date they are made.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859724/Totem_Assai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assai-announces-intention-to-file-a-form-15f-to-deregister-in-the-united-states-under-the-us-securities-exchange-act-of-1934-302658910.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
