DealFlow Events: Nomadar Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

MARSHALL, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) ("Nomadar" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, technology, tourism, and health, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Joaquin Martin, CEO Americas & Global Vice Chairman of Nomadar will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Nomadar at www.nomadar.com

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Nomadar management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Nomadar

Nomadar Corp. is a U.S.-based company operating at the intersection of sports, tourism, technology, and health. A subsidiary of Cádiz CF, a 115-year-old professional soccer club competing in La Liga, Nomadar develops innovative projects that connect global audiences through experiences that combine health, entertainment, and digital engagement.

The Company is also advancing the Sportech City real estate development project for a multi-purpose event center in southern Europe, designed to host international sports, cultural, and corporate events. Nomadar's mission is to create sustainable, technology-driven platforms that enhance the connection between sports, community, and health.

Media Contact:

Fatema Bhabrawala

Director of Media Relations, Alliance Advisors

fbhabrawala@allianceadvisors.com

647-620-5002

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nomadar-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conferen-1126352