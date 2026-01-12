New agreement for uninterrupted UHF connectivity for Australian Defence Force through 2033, With Options Extending to 2041

Satellite communications solutions provider SES will provide secure uninterrupted satellite communications to the Australian Defence Force (ADF) for a minimum of 16 years thanks to a new extended agreement. The service will be provided via the SES Intelsat 22 satellite and an ultra-high frequency (UHF) military communications payload.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112137182/en/

Assistant Secretary Space Systems Branch, Michael Hunt, formalizes contract negotiations for the through-life support of the IS-22 satellite with Rory Welch, senior vice-president of service delivery at SES Space and Defense. Photos: Corporal Annika Smit

Under the renewed arrangement, SES will reposition the IS-22 satellite to a new orbital slot specified by the ADF, continuing a mission that has been the cornerstone of Australia's secure military communications since IS-22's launch in 2012. SES will build a dedicated ground segment, including a purpose-built antenna facility on Australian soil, solidifying the infrastructure needed for seamless operations now and into the future.

"This agreement ensures critical communications capability for the ADF and its strategic partners across the Indo-Pacific," said Philippe Glaesner, SVP of SES Global Government. "At a time when secure, sovereign communications are more vital than ever, it provides operational certainty and supports Australia's long-term resilience and leadership in defense. We are proud to serve as both a technological partner and strategic enabler for the ADF."

The IS-22 satellite's UHF payload has been virtually irreplaceable for the Australian Defence Force, supporting both national missions and joint operations with key allies, most notably the United States. With no other comparable UHF capacity immediately available in the Indo-Pacific, the continuation of service via IS-22 positions Australia to maintain a critical communications advantage, while supporting multinational defense collaboration.

The current industry context has seen a sharp increase in demand for secure military satellite communications worldwide, particularly in UHF, where supply is extremely limited. By securing access to the IS-22's capabilities for years to come, the ADF will maintain not only continuity but a strategic edge in command and control, secure mobility, and coalition interoperability.

At SES, we believe that space has the power to make a difference. That's why we design space solutions that help governments protect, businesses grow, and people stay connected-no matter where they are. With integrated multi-orbit satellites and our global terrestrial network, we deliver resilient, seamless connectivity and the highest quality video content to those shaping what's next. Following our Intelsat acquisition, we now offer more than 100 years of combined global industry leadership-backed by a track record of bringing innovation "firsts" to market. As a trusted partner to customers and the global space ecosystem, SES is driving impact that goes far beyond coverage. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

