D. Boral Capital: Exascale Labs Inc. to Combine with D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. to Become Publicly Listed Company

Transaction positions Exascale Labs as a publicly listed provider of high-performance, secure, and scalable AI compute infrastructure for enterprise customers.

Exascale Labs Inc. Highlights:

Consistent monthly revenue growth and qualified contract pipeline exceeding $300 million in recurring revenue

Blue-chip customer base, including MIT, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, Lepton.ai (acquired by NVIDIA), Nebula Block, Near Protocol, FlowGPT, and Colossyan

Recently executed $50+ million, three-year MOU with AI Nova and announced strategic partnership with Quantum eMotion to develop quantum-secured AI compute infrastructure

Multiple funding rounds of leading venture growth investors including HackVC, Portal Ventures, Taisu Ventures, Bloccelerate, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, and other institutional investors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / Exascale Labs Inc. ("Exascale" or the "Company"), a next-generation AI compute infrastructure platform, and D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp. ("BCAR"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

Following the completion of the proposed business combination, the combined company is expected to list on Nasdaq.

Exascale designs, deploys, and operates high-performance AI compute infrastructure optimized for large-scale model training, inference, and enterprise workloads. The Company provides dedicated, scalable GPU compute and AI-ready data center solutions to a diversified customer base spanning academic institutions, enterprise AI developers, and AI-native platforms.

Exascale has demonstrated consistent monthly revenue growth supported by long-term, recurring customer engagements, and has built a qualified pipeline exceeding $300 million, reflecting increased demand for reliable, high-performance AI compute capacity.

Exascale's business model is driven by an increasingly diversified base of long-dated, contracted infrastructure engagements across enterprise, academia, AI-native customers, developers, and decentralized AI protocols. These engagements typically involve dedicated compute capacity deployed over multi-year periods, providing visibility into future revenue and infrastructure utilization.

Exascale leverages proprietary technology and global infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI compute infrastructure, driven by the rapid adoption of generative AI and the increasing computational intensity of AI workloads. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Market was valued at approximately $135.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from approximately $182.07 billion in 2025 to approximately $394.46 billion by 2030, driven by demand for large-scale GPU clusters to support the training and deployment of advanced AI models.

Exascale is led by Chief Executive Officer Hoansoo Lee and supported by a seasoned management team with senior-level experience at Microsoft, AWS, Dell, HPE, and other leading technology companies. The Company has received support across multiple funding rounds from leading venture capital firms, accelerators, and innovation platforms including Hack VC, Portal Ventures, Taisu Ventures, Bloccelerate, Stanford Blockchain Builders Fund, Google Cloud Startups, Harvard Innovation Labs, Berkeley Xcelerator, and the Stanford Blockchain Accelerator.

Hoansoo Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Exascale, commented "This milestone is a testament to Exascale's vision of making advanced AI computing power accessible on a global scale. By partnering with BCAR to become a public company, we expect to accelerate our growth plans, invest further in our cutting-edge technology, and expand our services to meet the unprecedented demand for AI infrastructure. We believe this transaction will position us to create long-term value for our customers and shareholders as we execute on our strategy."

John Darwin, Chief Financial Officer of BCAR, stated "Our goal with BCAR was to identify a high-quality, rapidly growing company with strong business fundamentals, supported by a visionary and experienced management team. Hoansoo and his team have built Exascale into a next-generation AI infrastructure solution and have set themselves apart in the industry by engaging blue-chip customers and multi-year contracts with an impressive backlog. We believe Exascale is uniquely positioned for continued value creation in the growing AI adjacent landscape, and we are excited to partner with them to bring this business to the public markets and support their long-term vision."

Transaction Details:

The proposed business combination gives Exascale approximately $500 million in pre-transaction equity value.

Exascale' s existing shareholders will roll over 100% of the equity and retain a majority of the combined company's outstanding shares and Exascale will designate the director nominees for the combined company's board.

The proposed business combination includes a minimum cash condition of $5,000,000 in any combination of cash, cash in BCAR's trust account, a private investment in public equity, an equity line of credit, or third-party financing.

The proposed business combination has been approved by the boards of directors of Exascale and BCAR, and its closing is expected to be in the second quarter of 2026, subject to shareholders' approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in one or more Current Reports on Form 8-K to be filed by BCAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About Exascale Labs Inc.

Exascale is a GPU cloud-infrastructure provider focused on building next-generation AI compute platforms. Exascale designs, deploys, and operates end-to-end systems spanning modular data centers, direct-to-chip liquid-cooling infrastructure, NDR/HDR InfiniBand networking, rack-scale integration, GPU procurement and leasing, and full-stack orchestration. Exascale's proprietary control plane provides real-time resource scheduling, AI-assisted telemetry and monitoring, predictive maintenance, and policy-based workload placement. To learn more, visit https://www.exascalelabs.ai.

About D. Boral ARC Acquisition I Corp.

BCAR is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While BCAR may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, BCAR intends to identify and acquire a business where BCAR believes its management teams' and affiliates' expertise will provide a competitive advantage, including the technology, healthcare, and logistics industries.

