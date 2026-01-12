Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses in Blue Owl to Contact Him Directly to Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Blue Owl between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blue Owl Capital Inc. ("Blue Owl" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWL) and reminds investors of the February 2, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions; (2) that, as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) that, as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 16, 2025, the Financial Times published an article describing how "Blue Owl has blocked redemptions in one of its earliest private credit funds as it merges with a larger vehicle overseen by the asset manager in a deal that could leave investors with large losses."

According to the report, Blue Owl Capital Corporation II investors are restricted from pulling money from the fund until a recently announced merger with Blue Owl Capital Corporation closes in early 2026.

The article further explains how, once the merger occurs, investors in Blue Owl Capital Corporation II will permanently lose the ability to redeem cash at the fund's Net Asset Value (NAV). Instead, investors will trade their shares in for the publicly traded Blue Owl Capital Corporation shares, which are currently trading approximately 20% under the fund's NAV.

On this news, Blue Owl's stock price fell $0.85, or 5.8%, to close at $13.77 per share on November 17, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Blue Owl's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280083

Source: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP