12.01.2026 23:30 Uhr
Alamar Biosciences, Inc.: Alamar Biosciences Announces Launch of NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay, Advancing Blood Based Biomarker Detection in Alzheimer's Disease Research

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. ("Alamar"), a leader in precision proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, is proud to announce the launch of its Research Use Only (RUO) NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay. This innovative solution enables simultaneous quantitative measurement of five critical blood-based biomarkers relevant to the Alzheimer's Association recommended guidelines: brain-derived phosphorylated tau 217 (BD-pTau217), neurofilament light chain (NfL), amyloid-beta 42 (Aß42), glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), and APOE4 (carrier status), all from a single blood or plasma sample.

NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay includes BD-pTau217, GFAP, NfL, AB42 and APOE4.

The NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay consolidates key biomarkers into a single multiplexed format, delivering unmatched sensitivity, specificity, and ease of use. By incorporating BD-pTau217, Aß42, NfL, and GFAP, the assay enables robust monitoring of amyloid and tau pathology, neurodegeneration, and inflammation, while accurately determining APOE4 carrier status-the strongest genetic risk factor for Alzheimer's disease. Together, these capabilities create a powerful tool for both translational and clinical research, and its relevance extends beyond Alzheimer's disease to other neurodegenerative and cognitive disorders.

"The launch of the NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay marks a significant milestone in our efforts to deliver precision proteomics solutions for neurodegenerative disease," said Dr. Yuling Luo, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Alamar. "By combining these critical protein targets into a single assay with a streamlined workflow, we are empowering the neuroscience community to advance screening, early detection and precision diagnoses for Alzheimer's disease."

"Blood-based biomarkers are redefining Alzheimer's research, providing an accurate, cheaper and more accessible means of establishing early diagnosis and aiding determination of eligibility for therapies," said Dr. Steven Williams, chief scientific officer of Alamar. "Traditional single-plex assays can measure these biomarkers individually, but require multiple tests to provide a comprehensive view of the disease. With NULISA it is now possible to measure multiple Alzheimer's-related proteins in blood, each offering unique insights into the underlying pathophysiology."

Alamar is dedicated to collaborating with researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to unlock precision proteomics and improve outcomes for patients affected by Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay is available today as a service through our Technology Access Program.

For more information about the NULISAqpcr AD 5-plex Assay and Alamar's full portfolio of precision proteomic solutions, visit www.alamarbio.com.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar Biosciences is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to powering precision proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA technology and the ARGO HT System, Alamar's platform is designed to deliver ultra-high sensitivity and addresses key limitations of existing technologies to deliver precision proteomics. For more information, please visit alamarbio.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859769/Alamar_NULISAqpcr_AD_5_plex.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810182/Alamar_Logo_WhiteOutline_RGB_4x1_Logo_V1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alamar-biosciences-announces-launch-of-nulisaqpcr-ad-5-plex-assay-advancing-blood-based-biomarker-detection-in-alzheimers-disease-research-302658995.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
