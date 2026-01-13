CannaPharmaRX Provides Corporate Update and Outlines Growth Strategy for 2026

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), an emerging leader in global cannabis cultivation and export, is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining recent developments and strategic plans for 2026.

International Export Activities

During the fourth quarter, the Company continued its international export operations with an additional shipment of 250 kg (six batches) to Israel consistently increasing prices as quality increases. Three additional shipments are scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

Upcoming shipments will include newly developed cannabis strains cultivated over recent months. These strains have demonstrated higher THC concentrations in recent harvests and are in strong demand within the German medical cannabis market.

The new strains include:

Black Candyland, Goat Gas, Caligrape, Lemon Margy, Sour Chillz, and Mac & Cheese.

Plans for 2026

In 2026, the Company plans to continue raising capital to expand its European export capacity. Key initiatives include the construction of four additional cultivation rooms, the development of an additional drying room, and the establishment of a post-harvest processing area compliant with EU-GMP standards. These upgrades will enable CannaPharmaRX to supply its products directly to Germany and additional European markets.

Management believes these strategic investments will position the Company for sustained profitability and long-term operational stability.

Regulatory Update

The cease trade order (the "CTO") previously issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) was officially revoked, effective December 12, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

Contact:

Company : CannapharmaRx

Name : Constantine Nkafu

Website : https://cannapharmarx.com

Phone : 403-637-0420

Mail : info@cannapharmarx.com

SOURCE: CannaPharmaRX, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cannapharmarx-provides-corporate-update-and-outlines-growth-strategy-1126383