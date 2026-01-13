Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
ACCESS Newswire
13.01.2026 02:50 Uhr
200 Leser
TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI's Advent Buzz Partners with The ECO to Amplify Earth Week Miami 2026

Earth Week Miami 2026

The ECO Channel Partners with Industry Leaders to Accelerate Green Tech Innovation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 12, 2026 / TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTC PINK:TSPG), subsidiary Advent Buzz, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with The ECO Channel, Inc., to expand the digital footprint and merchandise reach of its flagship initiative, Earth Week Miami.

Under the newly signed Letter of Agreement, dated January 8, 2026, Advent Buzz will provide targeted digital marketing and merchandising sales support. This collaboration focuses on driving engagement for The ECO Channel's programming and events while managing the sales of branded merchandise associated with Earth Week Miami.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Digital Promotion: Advent Buzz will execute digital marketing campaigns to promote Earth Week Miami, its affiliated partners, and The ECO Channel's ongoing eco-initiatives.

Merchandising Strategy: The partnership includes dedicated support for the marketing and sales of official Earth Week Miami and ECO Channel-branded merchandise.

Unified Messaging: Both parties will coordinate closely to ensure consistent and impactful messaging across all approved platforms, with The ECO Channel retaining creative direction.

This agreement marks a significant step in scaling the visibility of Earth Week Miami, connecting a broader audience with vital environmental programming and sustainable products. By leveraging Advent Buzz's marketing capabilities, The ECO Channel aims to enhance the attendee experience and extend the reach of its sustainability message through branded merchandise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Safe Harbor statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1965: Those statements contained herein which are not historical are forward-looking statements, and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operating results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain delays that are beyond the company's control, with respect to market.

Contact:

Samuel Epstein, CEO
info@tgipower.com

About The ECO Channel

https://www.theecochannel.com/

The ECO Channel is an online digital and streaming portal delivering news, entertainment, and education, to audiences worldwide. It is the first "green" TV Channel in the US reporting exclusively on sustainable and eco-friendly initiatives globally. The ECO Channel connects the dots by reporting on and providing high quality programming that educates, advocates and stimulates action for a healthier planet and a better, more sustainable future. https://www.theecochannel.com/

About Earth Week Miami

Earth Week Miami (April 22-26, 2026) is a global convening that brings together leaders from government, business, finance, media, science, and culture to accelerate solutions for a more sustainable future. Hosted in one of the world's most climate-vulnerable and internationally connected cities, the week serves as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and investment at the intersection of sustainability, resilience, and economic opportunity. Earth Week Miami transforms awareness into action-positioning Miami as a gateway city for solutions that resonate far beyond its shores.

www.earthweekmiami.com

About ADVENT BUZZ.

www.adventgalaxy.com

The ADVENT BUZZ research division of TGIPOWER.COM dedicated to providing digital marketing and data-driven analysis and strategic foresight on global trends in technology, energy, and corporate strategy.

About TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC.

A diversified holding company focused on acquiring innovative patented technologies and creating sustainable habitats that enhance the quality of life while respecting our planet.

Contact: Samuel Epstein, CEO

info@tgipower.com

SOURCE: TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/tgis-advent-buzz-partners-with-the-eco-to-amplify-earth-week-miamir-2026-1126592

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
