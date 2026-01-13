January 12, 2026, Vancouver, BC - FintechWerx International Software Services Inc. (CSE: WERX) ("FintechWerx" or the "Company") has entered into a confidential, non-binding letter of intent dated January 9, 2026 (the "LOI") with 1470500 BC Ltd. (the "Vendor"), an arm's length third-party, regarding a proposed transaction contemplating the acquisition by FintechWerx of an exclusive, worldwide license to the Vendor's proprietary High Risk Shield technology and an equity interest in the Vendor.

High Risk Shield is a device intelligence and fraud mitigation solution that identifies high-risk users, automated traffic, and known bad actors across digital commerce, affiliate marketing, and other high-risk online environments. The solution focuses on device-level signals to recognize repeat and malicious activity that may persist even when IP addresses or network identifiers change.

The technology supports practical deployment alongside existing fraud and risk controls, allowing merchants and payments ecosystem participants to enhance traffic quality, reduce fraud-related losses, and improve risk decision-making across high-risk use cases without the need for complex enterprise integrations. For more information visit https://highriskshield.co.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties intend to negotiate definitive agreements pursuant to which FintechWerx would obtain the exclusive right to market, distribute, and sublicense the High Risk Shield technology on a global basis. In connection with the proposed licensing arrangement, FintechWerx would also acquire shares in the capital of the Vendor for consideration payable in a combination of cash and common shares in the capital of FintechWerx, subject to a maximum purchase price to be determined through mutual due diligence and the negotiation of definitive documentation.

The potential transaction remains subject to customary conditions, including the completion of mutual business and legal due diligence, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements to the satisfaction of the parties, and the receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") The LOI does not create a binding obligation on either party to complete the proposed transaction, except with respect to certain customary binding provisions.

The exclusive license is intended to expand FintechWerx's fraud prevention capabilities within the Company's payments ecosystem, according to George Hofsink, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechWerx.

"Device-level intelligence is an increasingly important component of modern fraud mitigation, particularly for merchants operating in higher-risk environments," says Hofsink. "High Risk Shield represents a complementary technology that aligns with our broader strategy to deliver practical, scalable risk and fraud solutions across the FintechWerx platform."

FintechWerx will provide further updates as material developments occur, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About FintechWerx

FintechWerx is a financial technology company providing onboarding, payments, identity verification, fraud mitigation, and data services to merchants, independent sales organizations, and payment service providers, offering an alternative to the need for a patchwork of providers.

For more information, please contact:

Francisco Carasquero

Co-Founder and CFO

FintechWerx International Software Services Inc.

Phone: 778-652-3669

Email: info@FintechWerx.com

Website: www.FintechWerx.com

Twitter: www.twittter.com/fintechwerx

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or FintechWerx's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "can," "will," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "forecasts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern FintechWerx's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: FintechWerx's anticipated strategies and business plans, including but not limited to the proposed exclusive licensing and commercialization of the High Risk Shield technology, the proposed equity investment contemplated by the LOI with 1470500 BC Ltd., the anticipated negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, the completion of mutual business and legal due diligence, and FintechWerx's expectations regarding the future utility and performance of technology licensed from third-party providers.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although FintechWerx believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, FintechWerx can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, FintechWerx has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the parties to the LOI will successfully complete their respective due diligence investigations, that definitive agreements will be negotiated and executed on terms satisfactory to the parties, that market fundamentals will support the commercialization of licensed technology, the availability of the financing and expertise required for FintechWerx to carry out its planned future activities, the continued availability, maintenance, and support of the licensed technology by the Vendor, the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, and the ability to maintain and strengthen its strategic partnerships in the industry.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause FintechWerx's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: the risk that the proposed transaction contemplated by the LOI may not be completed as contemplated or at all; the risk that definitive agreements may not be entered into; the impact of macroeconomic uncertainties and market volatility; FintechWerx's financial performance, including expectations regarding its results of operations and the assumptions underlying such expectations, and ability to achieve and sustain profitability; FintechWerx's ability to attract and retain customers; FintechWerx's ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; FintechWerx's reliance on third-party technology providers; FintechWerx's ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business, and increased costs associated with regulatory compliance.

Forward-looking statements represent FintechWerx's management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. FintechWerx undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.



