Dienstag, 13.01.2026
Kritischer Rohstoff, westliche Knappheit, hohe Gehalte: Steht hier die nächste strategische Neubewertung bevor?
PR Newswire
13.01.2026 03:12 Uhr
NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: NEXCOM Brings Expanded Edge, Security, and Quantum-Resistant Innovations to MWC Barcelona 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, will join MWC Barcelona 2026 presenting a broadened portfolio designed to support future-ready networks across telecom, enterprise, and industrial environments. As one of the selected innovators featured in the Taiwan Pavilion-supported by the Industrial Development Bureau, MOEA-NEXCOM brings breakthrough technologies designed and manufactured in Taiwan to MWC Barcelona at booth 5A61 (Hall 5).

NEXCOM brings expanded edge, security, and quantum-resistant innovations to MWC Barcelona 2026. Must see at booth 5A61 (Taiwan Pavilion): broadened portfolio of solutions addressing today's most pressing challenges in secure, synchronized, and resilient networking, built to solve real-world problems across telecom, enterprise, and industrial environments.

Visitors will be able to explore NEXCOM's latest innovations designed to address emerging challenges in secure, synchronized, and resilient networking. Key highlights include:

  • Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
    Platforms designed to integrate PQC-ready frameworks that aim to help customers strengthen long-term protection as operators prepare for quantum-era threats.

  • Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Activation Kit
    Total solution to simplify configuration, accelerate deployment, and enable precise, real-time synchronization across smart warehouse automation, production logistics, and industrial edge networks.

  • NEXBOOT Dual-Layer Failover Mechanism
    A combined hardware-level redundancy and firmware-level self-recovery approach to reduce costly field returns and maintenance time - with minimal effort.

  • Compact,Value-Driven Network Appliances
    SD-Edge, security, and uCPE platforms engineered for strong performance, efficient power usage, and rich functionality within smaller footprints.

  • Collaborative Partner Solutions
    Ecosystem-integrated solutions demonstrating how NEXCOM hardware aligns with partner technologies to accelerate the rollout of advanced networking, cybersecurity, and edge-AI applications.

NEXCOM invites industry professionals to secure a meeting slot and explore collaboration possibilities. NEXCOM experts will be available throughout the event at the Taiwan Pavilion booth 5A61 (Hall 5) to guide through latest network and communication platforms and engage in focused solution discussions.

NEXCOM will share additional technology highlights and introduce new products in the coming press announcements. Stay tuned for more updates.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859008/2__Visual_NEXCOM_MWCB26_PR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nexcom-brings-expanded-edge-security-and-quantum-resistant-innovations-to-mwc-barcelona-2026-302659146.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
