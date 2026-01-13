TOKYO, Japan, Jan 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it will adopt a new H mark with refreshed design as the new symbol representing Honda automobile business.Since its first adoption in 1963 as a symbol to represent Honda automobiles, the H mark has always been used for Honda automobile products and business activities, while undergoing several design changes over the years.The H mark design was refreshed in conjunction with the development of next-generation EVs, including the Honda 0 Series, which are being developed with the determination to ?create new EVs from ?zero? by going back to the starting point of Honda as an automaker.? Honda refreshed the H mark design to express its commitment to the transformation of the company as well as its corporate attitude of going beyond the origin of Honda and constantly pursuing new challenges and advancements. The new design expression, like two outstretched hands, represents the commitment of Honda to augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the customers of Honda automobile business.The new H mark is scheduled to be applied to next-generation EVs, and next-generation hybrid-electric (HEV) models starting with the models to be introduced to the market in 2027 and beyond.Moreover, Honda will expand the use of the new H mark to represent Honda automobile business as a whole, including not only automobile products but other customer touchpoints such as dealership locations, communication initiatives and automobile motorsports activities.The automobile market is currently undergoing a major transformation with electrification and application of intelligent technologies. The new H mark will represent the ?second founding?, which Honda is pursing with strong determination to lead the way during this period of transformation by offering new value that goes beyond customer expectations with cutting-edge technology and ideas without being bound by conventional ideas, practices and ways of doing things.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.