DKSH has achieved another milestone in its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated its near-term and net zero targets. This approval reflects DKSH's commitment to its climate ambitions and reinforces its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 13, 2025 - DKSH's near-term and net-zero emissions targets have been approved by SBTi. This approval confirms that DKSH's near-term climate ambitions are in line with the latest climate science. Furthermore, the SBTi has validated DKSH's long-term emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
