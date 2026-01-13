DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability

DKSH Receives Approval From SBTi for Near-Term and Net-Zero Emissions Targets



13.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release DKSH has achieved another milestone in its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated its near-term and net zero targets. This approval reflects DKSH's commitment to its climate ambitions and reinforces its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Zurich, Switzerland, January 13, 2025 - DKSH's near-term and net-zero emissions targets have been approved by SBTi. This approval confirms that DKSH's near-term climate ambitions are in line with the latest climate science. Furthermore, the SBTi has validated DKSH's long-term emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.



DKSH's near-term target includes reducing its absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 71.2% by 2030, compared to its 2020 baseline. In addition, the company has also committed to reducing Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services by 61.1% per CHF of value added by 2033, using 2024 as the base year. Looking further ahead, DKSH aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. DKSH continues to pursue these climate ambitions through a range of measures, including optimizing transport routes and truck loads, expanding the use of electricity from renewable sources, and increasing the share of electric and hybrid vehicles in its fleets. Furthermore, DKSH invests in carbon removal projects to further strengthen its efforts.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said: "Reaching this milestone of having our net-zero emissions targets approved by the SBTi reinforces that sustainability is an integral part of DKSH's business and reflects the continued efforts we have made to build climate transparency over the past few years. This recognition strengthens DKSH's climate ambition while creating long-term value for our operations, our partners and the communities we serve."



DKSH has already achieved a 55% reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 CO 2 emissions compared to its 2020 baseline. In addition to these accomplishments toward its climate ambitions, DKSH has steadily advanced its reporting practices since disclosing greenhouse gas emissions for Scope 1 and 2 for the first time in 2017. DKSH has started reporting Scope 3 emissions and disclosing its carbon data to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), where the company has consistently achieved a "B" rating since 2021. About Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

The SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the climate crisis. They develop standards, tools and guidance which allows companies to set greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reductions targets in line with climate science and the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. www.sciencebasedtargets.org



About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News