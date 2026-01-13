TOKYO, Japan, Jan 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") is pleased to announce that it has made an additional investment in Starlab Space LLC ("Starlab"), a leading candidate for participation (*1) in the Commercial SpaceStation Program (*2). As part of this investment, MC has also acquired the usage rights to the experimental module associated with the Commercial Space Station.Since 2008, the Japanese government has actively operated and utilized the Japanese Experiment Module Kibo aboard the International Space Station ("ISS"), continuously dispatching astronauts and fostering research and development across government agencies, private enterprises, and academic institutions. Kibo has played a pivotal role in advancing high-quality protein crystal generation experiments, contributing to the development of orphan drugs and biopharmaceuticals. It also enabled research into semiconductor materials that cannot be produced on Earth, establishing itself as a hub for technological innovation across diverse industries.Meanwhile, the ISS is expected to retire in the 2030s due to aging equipment. To ensure that Japan's government, industry, and academia can continue space-based activities, it is essential to secure access to a new commercial space station. This station is being developed by U.S. private companies, under NASA's leadership as the successor to the ISS. Strengthening collaboration with these U.S.-based space companies, which are potential operators of the new station, is an urgent priority for Japan.With this additional investment, MC will appoint a director to participate in the management of Starlab.Furthermore, by acquiring usage rights for the space station experimental module from Starlab, MC will continue to advance the development and expansion of space station utilization across various industries, such as semiconductors and life sciences, which have been key focus areas for MC since its investment in Starlab in April 2024. The use of this module will accelerate space-based research and development by Japanese research institutions and private companies. This includes progress in cancer and rare disease treatment through drug discovery and nanomedicine, the development of new materials, next-generation semiconductor manufacturing in a low-gravity environment, and innovations such as space-based computing technologies.Through additional investment in Starlab and the acquisition of usage rights for the space station experimental module, MC will contribute to the advancement of Japan's manned space activities, as promoted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Additionally, by leveraging MC's experience in creating new businesses and building industrial interfaces, new opportunities will emerge for various industries to utilize the new Commercial Space Station, contributing to the development of Japan's space industry and broader space development efforts. MC also aims to address social challenges on Earth through space-based research and business activities.(*1) Starlab is one of the three companies selected from a pool of 11 applicants in a competitive bid conducted in 2021 under this program. As of February 2025, it has successfully completed all reviews for the four major development milestones set by NASA.(*2) A program promoted by NASA. Its goal is to ensure a smooth transition to the next-generation space station following the retirement of the ISS, which has been operated by government agencies around the world, primarily in the United States. The program supports the development of commercial space stations by selecting and funding private companies to promote commercial activities in low Earth orbit.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation is an integrated trading and investment company that develops and operates businesses across multiple industries together with its global network. MC has eight business segments that span virtually every industry: Environmental Energy, Material Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.Since 1969, Mitsubishi Corporation has been involved in strategic partnerships that have helped advance the development and operation of Japanese rockets, satellites, ground stations, as well as initiatives related to the International Space Station. It has also supported space experiments conducted via U.S. space shuttle missions.About Starlab Space LLCCompany Name: Starlab Space LLCHeadquarters: Texas, USAFounded: January 2024Representative: Marshall Smith, CEOMajor Shareholders: Voyager Technologies, Inc., Airbus US Space & Defense, Inc.Business: Development and operation of space stationsURL: https://starlab-space.comMaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Utilizing Innovation to Address Societal Needs".

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation