Wealthfront Corporation: Wealthfront Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results with Record Total Revenue of $93.2 Million and Net Income of $30.9 Million

Revenue up 16% to a record $93.2 million
Net income of $30.9 million with a Net income margin of 33%
Total Platform Assets up 21% to a record $92.8 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to $43.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 47%
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH), a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2025.
David Fortunato - CEO, President & Director: "We continued to execute in our core business driving Platform Assets to a record at quarter-end amidst a dynamic macro environment. This included the best quarter in net cross account transfers from Cash Management to Investment Advisory in the company's history. We achieved this while accelerating the pace of product innovation including the launch of Nasdaq-100 Direct and the origination of our first home mortgage."
Alan Imberman - CFO & Treasurer: "Our fiscal third quarter results highlighted the purposeful balance of the business model between Cash Management and Investment Advisory. We drove profitable growth and another quarter of strong free cash flow generation, while also improving our liquidity profile by increasing the capacity on our revolving credit facility from $50 million to $250 million."
Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Summary
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|% change
|2025
|2024
|% change
|GAAP
|Total revenue
|-
|93,220
|-
|80,309
|16
|-
|-
|268,857
|-
|226,179
|19
|-
|Net income
|30,901
|30,046
|3
|-
|91,589
|162,355
|(44)
|-
|Net income margin
|(12,593
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|146,559
|127,862
|Accumulated deficit
|(8,346
|-
|(99,935
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|-
|125,359
|-
|15,338
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity
|-
|810,641
|-
|435,206
|WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Cash management
|-
|68,812
|-
|60,157
|-
|201,951
|-
|168,890
|Investment advisory
|24,182
|19,141
|66,096
|53,413
|Other revenue
|226
|1,011
|810
|3,876
|Total revenue
|93,220
|80,309
|268,857
|226,179
|Costs and operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue
|10,178
|7,988
|28,433
|22,421
|Product development
|20,922
|17,063
|62,381
|46,430
|General and administrative
|15,404
|7,365
|34,144
|21,251
|Marketing
|12,234
|15,812
|31,515
|37,721
|Operations and support
|3,046
|2,705
|9,034
|7,780
|Total costs and operating expenses
|61,784
|50,933
|165,507
|135,603
|Interest expense
|217
|1,031
|383
|2,557
|Other income, net
|(3,526
|-
|(1,182
|-
|(5,760
|-
|(19,754
|-
|Income before income taxes
|34,745
|29,527
|108,727
|107,773
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|3,844
|(519
|-
|17,138
|(54,582
|-
|Net income
|-
|30,901
|-
|30,046
|-
|91,589
|-
|162,355
|Earnings per share (EPS):
|Basic
|-
|0.72
|-
|0.77
|-
|2.22
|-
|4.17
|Diluted
|-
|0.21
|-
|0.22
|-
|0.64
|-
|1.08
|Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing EPS:
|Basic
|42,872,653
|38,856,370
|41,224,226
|38,951,008
|Diluted
|142,510,293
|138,336,934
|142,434,669
|138,890,885
|Stock-Based Compensation by Type
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Product development
|-
|851
|-
|1,832
|-
|3,148
|-
|5,693
|General and administrative
|7,047
|511
|7,687
|1,622
|Marketing
|62
|134
|230
|427
|Operations and support
|128
|275
|473
|860
|Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized
|8,088
|2,752
|11,538
|8,602
|Capitalized stock-based compensation expense
|-
|(250
|-
|-
|(1,358
|-
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|-
|8,088
|-
|2,502
|-
|11,538
|-
|7,244
|WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating activities
|Net income
|-
|30,901
|-
|30,046
|-
|91,589
|-
|162,355
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net
|1,862
|1,649
|5,568
|4,457
|Non-cash lease expense
|813
|771
|2,421
|2,283
|Cash interest paid on convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|(904
|-
|Non-cash interest expense on related-party long-term debt
|-
|765
|-
|2,101
|Deferred income taxes
|4,767
|6
|14,494
|(59,534
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,086
|2,503
|11,536
|7,244
|Impairment of internally developed software
|-
|-
|709
|-
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|(16,927
|-
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(437
|-
|189
|(23
|-
|458
|Change in fair value of simple agreement for future equity
|(660
|-
|375
|285
|924
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Due from clients
|(33,291
|-
|(16,867
|-
|(72,552
|-
|(25,842
|-
|Accounts receivable
|(1,126
|-
|(1,736
|-
|(2,944
|-
|(7,299
|-
|Other current and noncurrent assets
|(2,291
|-
|(3,430
|-
|(13,373
|-
|(4,304
|-
|Accounts payable
|3,161
|409
|3,126
|3,258
|Accrued liabilities
|(4,173
|-
|1,408
|4,860
|5,459
|Due to clients
|1,498
|3,195
|2,961
|6,304
|Payable to clearing broker
|33,293
|16,727
|72,952
|25,724
|Lease liabilities
|(924
|-
|(852
|-
|(2,725
|-
|(2,522
|-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|-
|41,478
|-
|35,158
|-
|118,883
|-
|103,235
|Investing activities
|Purchases of property, software, and equipment
|(198
|-
|(272
|-
|(830
|-
|(502
|-
|Capitalized internally developed software
|-
|(815
|-
|-
|(4,395
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(198
|-
|-
|(1,087
|-
|-
|(830
|-
|-
|(4,897
|-
|Financing activities
|Repayment of convertible note
|-
|-
|-
|(29,122
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercises
|2,040
|2,159
|7,161
|2,293
|Repurchase of common stock
|(27
|-
|(23,482
|-
|(265
|-
|(23,482
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|-
|2,013
|-
|(21,323
|-
|-
|6,896
|-
|(50,311
|-
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash
|43,293
|12,748
|124,949
|48,027
|Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|236,209
|131,071
|154,553
|95,792
|Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the end of the period
|-
|279,502
|-
|143,819
|-
|279,502
|-
|143,819
|WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
KEY BUSINESS METRICS
|TOTAL
|As of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
|(in $ millions unless otherwise noted)
|2025
|2024
|Platform assets
|-
|92,821
|-
|76,496
|Cash management
|47,011
|41,400
|Investment advisory
|45,810
|35,096
|Net deposits
|-
|1,568
|-
|4,394
|Funded clients (# in thousands)
|1,378
|1,149
|Funded accounts (# in thousands)
|1,785
|1,488
|CASH MANAGEMENT
|As of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
|(in $ millions unless otherwise noted)
|2025
|2024
|Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period
|-
|46,579
|-
|38,085
|Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period
|47,011
|41,400
|Average1
|46,795
|39,743
|Cash management revenue
|-
|68.8
|-
|60.2
|Annualized cash management fee rate (in %)2
|0.58-
|0.60-
|INVESTMENT ADVISORY
|As of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
|(in $ millions unless otherwise noted)
|2025
|2024
|Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period
|-
|41,596
|-
|33,275
|Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period
|45,811
|35,096
|Average1
|43,704
|34,186
|Investment advisory revenue
|-
|24.2
|-
|19.1
|Annualized investment advisory fee rate (in %)2
|0.22-
|0.22-
____________________
1 Average balance rows represent the average of the beginning of period and end of period balances.
2 Annualized cash management fee rate and Annualized investment advisory fee rate is calculated by annualizing revenue for the given period and dividing by the simple average asset balance presented.
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document.
|Adjusted Operating Expenses
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP operating expenses
|-
|61,784
|-
|50,933
|-
|165,507
|-
|135,603
|Less: Stock-based compensation expense
|8,088
|2,502
|11,539
|7,244
|Adjusted operating expenses
|-
|53,696
|-
|48,431
|-
|153,968
|-
|128,359
|Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|-
|30,901
|-
|30,046
|-
|91,589
|-
|162,355
|Net income margin
|33%
|37%
|34%
|72%
|Add:
|Interest expense
|217
|1,031
|383
|2,557
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|3,844
|(519
|-
|17,138
|(54,582
|-
|Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net
|1,860
|1,649
|5,568
|4,457
|EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|-
|36,822
|-
|32,207
|-
|114,678
|-
|114,787
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,088
|2,502
|11,539
|7,244
|Change in fair value of convertible note, warrant liabilities, and SAFEs
|(1,097
|-
|564
|262
|(15,545
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|-
|43,813
|-
|35,273
|-
|126,479
|-
|106,486
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
|47-
|44-
|47-
|47-
|Incremental Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenue
|-
|93,220
|-
|80,309
|-
|268,857
|-
|226,179
|(a) 2025 change versus prior year period
|12,911
|NA
|42,678
|NA
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|-
|43,813
|-
|35,273
|-
|126,479
|-
|106,486
|(b) 2025 change versus prior year period
|8,540
|NA
|19,993
|NA
|Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin (b/a)
|66-
|47-
|Free Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow Conversion
|Three Months Ended
October 31,
|Nine Months Ended
October 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|-
|41,478
|-
|35,158
|-
|118,883
|-
|103,235
|Divided by: Net income
|30,901
|30,046
|91,589
|162,355
|Operating cash flow conversion
|134-
|117-
|130-
|64-
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|-
|41,478
|-
|35,158
|-
|118,883
|-
|103,235
|Less: Capital expenditures
|(198
|-
|(1,087
|-
|(830
|-
|(4,897
|-
|Free cash flow
|-
|41,280
|-
|34,071
|-
|118,053
|-
|98,338
|Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|43,813
|35,273
|126,479
|106,486
|Free cash flow conversion
|94-
|97-
|93-
|92-