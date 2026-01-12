Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf Rekordhoch: Eine der spannendsten Gold-Stories 2026 steht ganz am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41MPR | ISIN: US9470021018 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
12.01.26 | 22:00
12,590 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.01.2026 22:12 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wealthfront Corporation: Wealthfront Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results with Record Total Revenue of $93.2 Million and Net Income of $30.9 Million

Revenue up 16% to a record $93.2 million
Net income of $30.9 million with a Net income margin of 33%
Total Platform Assets up 21% to a record $92.8 billion
Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to $43.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 47%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH), a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

David Fortunato - CEO, President & Director: "We continued to execute in our core business driving Platform Assets to a record at quarter-end amidst a dynamic macro environment. This included the best quarter in net cross account transfers from Cash Management to Investment Advisory in the company's history. We achieved this while accelerating the pace of product innovation including the launch of Nasdaq-100 Direct and the origination of our first home mortgage."

Alan Imberman - CFO & Treasurer: "Our fiscal third quarter results highlighted the purposeful balance of the business model between Cash Management and Investment Advisory. We drove profitable growth and another quarter of strong free cash flow generation, while also improving our liquidity profile by increasing the capacity on our revolving credit facility from $50 million to $250 million."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change
GAAP
Total revenue- 93,220 - 80,309 16- - 268,857 - 226,179 19-
Net income 30,901 30,046 3- 91,589 162,355 (44)-
Net income margin (12,593-
Additional paid-in capital 146,559 127,862
Accumulated deficit (8,346- (99,935-
Total stockholders' equity- 125,359 - 15,338
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity- 810,641 - 435,206
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Revenue:
Cash management- 68,812 - 60,157 - 201,951 - 168,890
Investment advisory 24,182 19,141 66,096 53,413
Other revenue 226 1,011 810 3,876
Total revenue 93,220 80,309 268,857 226,179
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenue 10,178 7,988 28,433 22,421
Product development 20,922 17,063 62,381 46,430
General and administrative 15,404 7,365 34,144 21,251
Marketing 12,234 15,812 31,515 37,721
Operations and support 3,046 2,705 9,034 7,780
Total costs and operating expenses 61,784 50,933 165,507 135,603
Interest expense 217 1,031 383 2,557
Other income, net (3,526- (1,182- (5,760- (19,754-
Income before income taxes 34,745 29,527 108,727 107,773
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,844 (519- 17,138 (54,582-
Net income- 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355
Earnings per share (EPS):
Basic- 0.72 - 0.77 - 2.22 - 4.17
Diluted- 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.64 - 1.08
Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing EPS:
Basic 42,872,653 38,856,370 41,224,226 38,951,008
Diluted 142,510,293 138,336,934 142,434,669 138,890,885
Stock-Based Compensation by Type
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Product development- 851 - 1,832 - 3,148 - 5,693
General and administrative 7,047 511 7,687 1,622
Marketing 62 134 230 427
Operations and support 128 275 473 860
Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 8,088 2,752 11,538 8,602
Capitalized stock-based compensation expense - (250- - (1,358-
Total stock-based compensation expense- 8,088 - 2,502 - 11,538 - 7,244
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Operating activities
Net income- 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net 1,862 1,649 5,568 4,457
Non-cash lease expense 813 771 2,421 2,283
Cash interest paid on convertible note - - - (904-
Non-cash interest expense on related-party long-term debt - 765 - 2,101
Deferred income taxes 4,767 6 14,494 (59,534-
Stock-based compensation expense 8,086 2,503 11,536 7,244
Impairment of internally developed software - - 709 -
Change in fair value of convertible note - - - (16,927-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (437- 189 (23- 458
Change in fair value of simple agreement for future equity (660- 375 285 924
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Due from clients (33,291- (16,867- (72,552- (25,842-
Accounts receivable (1,126- (1,736- (2,944- (7,299-
Other current and noncurrent assets (2,291- (3,430- (13,373- (4,304-
Accounts payable 3,161 409 3,126 3,258
Accrued liabilities (4,173- 1,408 4,860 5,459
Due to clients 1,498 3,195 2,961 6,304
Payable to clearing broker 33,293 16,727 72,952 25,724
Lease liabilities (924- (852- (2,725- (2,522-
Net cash provided by operating activities- 41,478 - 35,158 - 118,883 - 103,235
Investing activities
Purchases of property, software, and equipment (198- (272- (830- (502-
Capitalized internally developed software - (815- - (4,395-
Net cash used in investing activities- (198- - (1,087- - (830- - (4,897-
Financing activities
Repayment of convertible note - - - (29,122-
Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercises 2,040 2,159 7,161 2,293
Repurchase of common stock (27- (23,482- (265- (23,482-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities- 2,013 - (21,323- - 6,896 - (50,311-
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash 43,293 12,748 124,949 48,027
Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 236,209 131,071 154,553 95,792
Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the end of the period- 279,502 - 143,819 - 279,502 - 143,819
WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
KEY BUSINESS METRICS
TOTALAs of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
(in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024
Platform assets- 92,821 - 76,496
Cash management 47,011 41,400
Investment advisory 45,810 35,096
Net deposits- 1,568 - 4,394
Funded clients (# in thousands) 1,378 1,149
Funded accounts (# in thousands) 1,785 1,488
CASH MANAGEMENTAs of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
(in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025
 2024
Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period- 46,579 - 38,085
Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period 47,011 41,400
Average1 46,795 39,743
Cash management revenue- 68.8 - 60.2
Annualized cash management fee rate (in %)2 0.58- 0.60-
INVESTMENT ADVISORYAs of or for the
Three Months Ended
October 31,
(in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025
 2024
Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period- 41,596 - 33,275
Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period 45,811 35,096
Average1 43,704 34,186
Investment advisory revenue- 24.2 - 19.1
Annualized investment advisory fee rate (in %)2 0.22- 0.22-

____________________
1 Average balance rows represent the average of the beginning of period and end of period balances.
2 Annualized cash management fee rate and Annualized investment advisory fee rate is calculated by annualizing revenue for the given period and dividing by the simple average asset balance presented.

WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document.

Adjusted Operating Expenses
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
GAAP operating expenses- 61,784 - 50,933 - 165,507 - 135,603
Less: Stock-based compensation expense 8,088 2,502 11,539 7,244
Adjusted operating expenses- 53,696 - 48,431 - 153,968 - 128,359
Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net income- 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355
Net income margin 33% 37% 34% 72%
Add:
Interest expense 217 1,031 383 2,557
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,844 (519- 17,138 (54,582-
Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net 1,860 1,649 5,568 4,457
EBITDA (non-GAAP)- 36,822 - 32,207 - 114,678 - 114,787
Stock-based compensation expense 8,088 2,502 11,539 7,244
Change in fair value of convertible note, warrant liabilities, and SAFEs (1,097- 564 262 (15,545-
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)- 43,813 - 35,273 - 126,479 - 106,486
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 47- 44- 47- 47-
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Total revenue- 93,220 - 80,309 - 268,857 - 226,179
(a) 2025 change versus prior year period 12,911 NA 42,678 NA
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)- 43,813 - 35,273 - 126,479 - 106,486
(b) 2025 change versus prior year period 8,540 NA 19,993 NA
Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin (b/a) 66- 47-
Free Cash Flow & Free Cash Flow Conversion
Three Months Ended
October 31,		 Nine Months Ended
October 31,
(in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024
Net cash provided by operating activities- 41,478 - 35,158 - 118,883 - 103,235
Divided by: Net income 30,901 30,046 91,589 162,355
Operating cash flow conversion 134- 117- 130- 64-
Net cash provided by operating activities- 41,478 - 35,158 - 118,883 - 103,235
Less: Capital expenditures (198- (1,087- (830- (4,897-
Free cash flow- 41,280 - 34,071 - 118,053 - 98,338
Divided by: Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 43,813 35,273 126,479 106,486
Free cash flow conversion 94- 97- 93- 92-

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.