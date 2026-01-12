Wealthfront Corporation: Wealthfront Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results with Record Total Revenue of $93.2 Million and Net Income of $30.9 Million

Revenue up 16% to a record $93.2 million

Net income of $30.9 million with a Net income margin of 33%

Total Platform Assets up 21% to a record $92.8 billion

Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to $43.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 47%

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH), a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

David Fortunato - CEO, President & Director: "We continued to execute in our core business driving Platform Assets to a record at quarter-end amidst a dynamic macro environment. This included the best quarter in net cross account transfers from Cash Management to Investment Advisory in the company's history. We achieved this while accelerating the pace of product innovation including the launch of Nasdaq-100 Direct and the origination of our first home mortgage."

Alan Imberman - CFO & Treasurer: "Our fiscal third quarter results highlighted the purposeful balance of the business model between Cash Management and Investment Advisory. We drove profitable growth and another quarter of strong free cash flow generation, while also improving our liquidity profile by increasing the capacity on our revolving credit facility from $50 million to $250 million."

Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results Summary

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 % change 2025 2024 % change GAAP Total revenue - 93,220 - 80,309 16 - - 268,857 - 226,179 19 - Net income 30,901 30,046 3 - 91,589 162,355 (44) - Net income margin (12,593 - Additional paid-in capital 146,559 127,862 Accumulated deficit (8,346 - (99,935 - Total stockholders' equity - 125,359 - 15,338 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity - 810,641 - 435,206

WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Cash management - 68,812 - 60,157 - 201,951 - 168,890 Investment advisory 24,182 19,141 66,096 53,413 Other revenue 226 1,011 810 3,876 Total revenue 93,220 80,309 268,857 226,179 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 10,178 7,988 28,433 22,421 Product development 20,922 17,063 62,381 46,430 General and administrative 15,404 7,365 34,144 21,251 Marketing 12,234 15,812 31,515 37,721 Operations and support 3,046 2,705 9,034 7,780 Total costs and operating expenses 61,784 50,933 165,507 135,603 Interest expense 217 1,031 383 2,557 Other income, net (3,526 - (1,182 - (5,760 - (19,754 - Income before income taxes 34,745 29,527 108,727 107,773 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,844 (519 - 17,138 (54,582 - Net income - 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355 Earnings per share (EPS): Basic - 0.72 - 0.77 - 2.22 - 4.17 Diluted - 0.21 - 0.22 - 0.64 - 1.08 Weighted-average shares outstanding used in computing EPS: Basic 42,872,653 38,856,370 41,224,226 38,951,008 Diluted 142,510,293 138,336,934 142,434,669 138,890,885

Stock-Based Compensation by Type

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product development - 851 - 1,832 - 3,148 - 5,693 General and administrative 7,047 511 7,687 1,622 Marketing 62 134 230 427 Operations and support 128 275 473 860 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 8,088 2,752 11,538 8,602 Capitalized stock-based compensation expense - (250 - - (1,358 - Total stock-based compensation expense - 8,088 - 2,502 - 11,538 - 7,244

WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities Net income - 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net 1,862 1,649 5,568 4,457 Non-cash lease expense 813 771 2,421 2,283 Cash interest paid on convertible note - - - (904 - Non-cash interest expense on related-party long-term debt - 765 - 2,101 Deferred income taxes 4,767 6 14,494 (59,534 - Stock-based compensation expense 8,086 2,503 11,536 7,244 Impairment of internally developed software - - 709 - Change in fair value of convertible note - - - (16,927 - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (437 - 189 (23 - 458 Change in fair value of simple agreement for future equity (660 - 375 285 924 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Due from clients (33,291 - (16,867 - (72,552 - (25,842 - Accounts receivable (1,126 - (1,736 - (2,944 - (7,299 - Other current and noncurrent assets (2,291 - (3,430 - (13,373 - (4,304 - Accounts payable 3,161 409 3,126 3,258 Accrued liabilities (4,173 - 1,408 4,860 5,459 Due to clients 1,498 3,195 2,961 6,304 Payable to clearing broker 33,293 16,727 72,952 25,724 Lease liabilities (924 - (852 - (2,725 - (2,522 - Net cash provided by operating activities - 41,478 - 35,158 - 118,883 - 103,235 Investing activities Purchases of property, software, and equipment (198 - (272 - (830 - (502 - Capitalized internally developed software - (815 - - (4,395 - Net cash used in investing activities - (198 - - (1,087 - - (830 - - (4,897 - Financing activities Repayment of convertible note - - - (29,122 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options, including early exercises 2,040 2,159 7,161 2,293 Repurchase of common stock (27 - (23,482 - (265 - (23,482 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - 2,013 - (21,323 - - 6,896 - (50,311 - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash 43,293 12,748 124,949 48,027 Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 236,209 131,071 154,553 95,792 Cash and cash equivalents, cash segregated and on deposit for regulatory purposes, and restricted cash at the end of the period - 279,502 - 143,819 - 279,502 - 143,819

WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION

KEY BUSINESS METRICS TOTAL As of or for the

Three Months Ended

October 31, (in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025 2024 Platform assets - 92,821 - 76,496 Cash management 47,011 41,400 Investment advisory 45,810 35,096 Net deposits - 1,568 - 4,394 Funded clients (# in thousands) 1,378 1,149 Funded accounts (# in thousands) 1,785 1,488

CASH MANAGEMENT As of or for the

Three Months Ended

October 31, (in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025

2024

Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period - 46,579 - 38,085 Cash management assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period 47,011 41,400 Average1 46,795 39,743 Cash management revenue - 68.8 - 60.2 Annualized cash management fee rate (in %)2 0.58- 0.60-

INVESTMENT ADVISORY As of or for the

Three Months Ended

October 31, (in $ millions unless otherwise noted) 2025

2024

Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), beginning of the period - 41,596 - 33,275 Investment advisory assets (off-balance sheet), end of the period 45,811 35,096 Average1 43,704 34,186 Investment advisory revenue - 24.2 - 19.1 Annualized investment advisory fee rate (in %)2 0.22- 0.22-

____________________

1 Average balance rows represent the average of the beginning of period and end of period balances.

2 Annualized cash management fee rate and Annualized investment advisory fee rate is calculated by annualizing revenue for the given period and dividing by the simple average asset balance presented.

WEALTHFRONT CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document.

Adjusted Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP operating expenses - 61,784 - 50,933 - 165,507 - 135,603 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 8,088 2,502 11,539 7,244 Adjusted operating expenses - 53,696 - 48,431 - 153,968 - 128,359

Adjusted EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income - 30,901 - 30,046 - 91,589 - 162,355 Net income margin 33% 37% 34% 72% Add: Interest expense 217 1,031 383 2,557 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 3,844 (519 - 17,138 (54,582 - Depreciation and amortization of property, software, and equipment, net 1,860 1,649 5,568 4,457 EBITDA (non-GAAP) - 36,822 - 32,207 - 114,678 - 114,787 Stock-based compensation expense 8,088 2,502 11,539 7,244 Change in fair value of convertible note, warrant liabilities, and SAFEs (1,097 - 564 262 (15,545 - Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - 43,813 - 35,273 - 126,479 - 106,486 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 47- 44- 47- 47-

Incremental Adjusted EBITDA Margin Three Months Ended

October 31, Nine Months Ended

October 31, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenue - 93,220 - 80,309 - 268,857 - 226,179 (a) 2025 change versus prior year period 12,911 NA 42,678 NA Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) - 43,813 - 35,273 - 126,479 - 106,486 (b) 2025 change versus prior year period 8,540 NA 19,993 NA Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin (b/a) 66- 47-